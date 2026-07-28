InboxAlly, Leading Email Deliverability Platform, Surpasses 100 Verified Customer Reviews with Stellar Ratings on G2 and Trustpilot

New York City, NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InboxAlly, the market's leading email deliverability platform, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 100 verified customer reviews across G2 and Trustpilot, two of the world's most trusted software and business review platforms. The company has maintained an impressive average rating above 4.6 stars, including a 4.8-star TrustScore on Trustpilot.

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This achievement reflects consistent, independently verified customer satisfaction rather than a one-time recognition. Unlike sponsored placements or paid endorsements, reviews on G2 and Trustpilot are screened for authenticity and written by real users. A sustained 4.6+ average across over 100 reviews is one of the strongest trust signals a SaaS platform can earn.

Reviewers from diverse backgrounds, including email marketing agencies, cold emailers, and enterprise senders, consistently highlight three key themes. First, measurable deliverability gains are frequently reported, with users noting significant improvements in open rates, engagement, and inbox placement, often within the first weeks of using the platform's email warmup tool. This includes recovery from spam-folder placement.

Second, the platform's hands-on, responsive support is highly praised. Every plan includes a dedicated Customer Success Manager, and reviewers often mention individual team members in five-star reviews, citing fast response times even outside business hours.

Third, the ease of use and seamless integration of InboxAlly is a standout feature. The platform works alongside any existing email service provider without requiring changes to a sender's current stack.

"Milestones like this one matter to us because they can't be bought. Every one of those hundred reviews represents a customer who saw real results and took the time to say so. Our goal has always been to give senders clarity and control over their deliverability, and this feedback tells us we're delivering on that promise," said Vivian Bastos, spokesperson of InboxAlly.

This review milestone caps a year of growing recognition for InboxAlly. The company was named a High Performer in G2's Winter 2026 Reports, won the Business Intelligence Group's 2026 Sales and Marketing Excellence Award (The Sammy) in the Email & Marketing Automation category, and was a finalist at The 2026 SaaS Awards in the Most Innovative SaaS Solution and Best SaaS Solution for Sales / Marketing / CRM categories.

InboxAlly TrustScore on Trustpilot

About InboxAlly

InboxAlly is an award-winning email deliverability platform that helps businesses, marketers, agencies, and enterprises ensure their emails land in the inbox, not the spam folder. By simulating authentic engagement signals such as opens, clicks, replies, and inbox moves, InboxAlly trains mailbox providers like Gmail, Outlook, and Yahoo to recognize and prioritize senders' emails, building lasting domain reputation and improving inbox placement. The platform offers a complete deliverability toolkit including automated email warmup, inbox placement testing across major providers, sender reputation scoring, authentication monitoring, blacklist checks, and advanced analytics, all from a single, centralized dashboard. Trusted by organizations of all sizes, InboxAlly helps clients protect their sender reputation, maximize campaign performance, and drive stronger ROI from email.

Press Inquiries

Vivian Bastos

vivian [at] inboxally.com

https://www.inboxally.com/

1178 Broadway, 10001, New York, United States