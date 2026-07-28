Sign Builder Illustrated Names Signage.com CEO Hassan Qureshi a 2026 Top Young Sign Maker

Philadelphia, PA, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hassan Qureshi, chief executive officer of Signage.com and chief operating officer of Philadelphia-based Futura Identities, has been named one of Sign Builder Illustrated's 2026 Top Young Sign Makers.

The recognition comes as Qureshi makes the case for a practical role for artificial intelligence in ecommerce: helping buyers understand what a custom business sign may look like before it is manufactured.

Much of the discussion around AI in commerce has centered on software, media, advertising, and other digital products. Custom physical products present a different challenge. Buyers are often asked to approve something that does not yet exist.

A business owner ordering a storefront sign, for example, needs to consider scale, placement, visibility, illumination, materials, and how the sign will look on a particular building. A conventional product page and shopping cart cannot fully answer those questions.

"AI is usually discussed in the context of software, media, and marketing," said Qureshi. "But it can also help buyers make better decisions about custom physical products that do not exist yet. In signage, AI can turn an early idea into a useful visual concept. Experienced professionals are still essential for structural review, code compliance, permitting, production, and installation."

Signage.com has built that approach into its AI-powered Design Studio. The online tool allows business owners to upload a logo or describe their business and explore possible sign concepts before requesting a quote or beginning production planning.

The Design Studio is intended for early-stage visualization. It does not provide engineering drawings, permits, structural approvals, or installation plans, and it does not replace professional review. Instead, it gives customers a clearer starting point before they discuss materials, pricing, production, and installation with the Signage.com team.

Companies are investing heavily in AI, but many are still struggling to produce practical results. Autodesk's 2025 State of Design & Make report, based on responses from 5,594 industry leaders and experts, found that more than two-thirds planned to increase their investment in AI. Only 40 percent said their organizations were approaching or had achieved their AI goals.

Qureshi believes AI works best when it solves a specific problem and supports experienced professionals rather than trying to replace them.

The Top Young Sign Makers program recognizes five signage professionals under the age of 40 and is sponsored by EFI. Sign Builder Illustrated highlighted Qureshi's operational leadership at Futura Identities, whose work includes environmental branding and signage for Dunkin' locations across the Northeast and Florida.

At Signage.com, Qureshi brings that production experience to the customer-facing side of the custom-sign process.

"Acquiring Signage.com was not simply a domain purchase," said Qureshi. "The name represents the entire category, so the buying experience has to live up to it. Customers should be able to understand their options, see what they are considering, and make informed decisions before a custom sign goes into production."

Business owners can explore the free tool here at Signage.com Design Studio or learn more at https://signage.com/.

About Signage.com

Signage.com helps businesses design and order custom signs online, including storefront signs, channel letters, monument signs, pylon signs, lobby signs, and other commercial signage. Based in Philadelphia, the company combines signage industry experience with its Innovative Design Studio, a free online buying tool, and quote guidance to help business owners compare sign options before production.

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Philadelphia, PA 19124