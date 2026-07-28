Flock Camera Data Helps Wichita Police Arrest Murder Suspect Overnight

WICHITA, Kan., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A man was shot multiple times in a Wichita parking lot on a Saturday, May 2, 2026, and later died from his injuries. By Sunday morning, a suspect was in custody. Flock camera data helped investigators close the case overnight.
Officers responded at approximately 6:30 p.m. to the area of South Seneca Street and West Munnell Avenue, where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died. The Wichita Police Department determined early in the investigation that the shooting appeared to be a targeted confrontation.
Investigators worked through the night using leads generated through Flock cameras. By Sunday morning, a 26-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of felony murder.
About Flock
Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.
Flock technology combines video, gunshot detection, and investigative software to help law enforcement, schools, and businesses locate vehicles, understand incidents, and collaborate across jurisdictions while maintaining clear privacy safeguards, local control, and responsible data use.