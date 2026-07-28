Flock Cameras Build Timeline That Leads to Arrest in Fatal Kentwood Hit-and-Run

KENTWOOD, Mich., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 6, 2026, 17-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Eastern Avenue SE and Hardwick Street SE in Kentwood. His body was not discovered until the following morning. Flock cameras ultimately established a minute-by-minute timeline of the suspect vehicle, placing it at the scene with a mirror intact before the collision and without it after.

No accidents were reported in the area that night, but investigators found fresh debris at the scene, including a side view mirror consistent with a mid-2000s vehicle. Flock cameras captured the suspect vehicle three separate times that evening, showing it traveling southbound on Eastern Avenue with a passenger-side mirror in place at 10:38 p.m. and 10:40 p.m., and then moving eastbound at 10:45 p.m. with the mirror missing. Additional commercial camera footage confirmed damage to the vehicle's passenger-side headlight during the same window.

Using the camera captures, investigators identified the vehicle and its registered owner. A subsequent interview with the owner's girlfriend, along with security footage from his workplace showing the vehicle arriving without a functioning headlight, corroborated the timeline.

The suspect, a young adult male, was arrested and charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death, a felony carrying a maximum penalty of 15 years.

About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.