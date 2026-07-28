Flock Cameras Build Timeline That Leads to Arrest in Fatal Kentwood Hit-and-Run

KENTWOOD, Mich., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 6, 2026, 17-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Eastern Avenue SE and Hardwick Street SE in Kentwood. His body was not discovered until the following morning. Flock cameras ultimately established a minute-by-minute timeline of the suspect vehicle, placing it at the scene with a mirror intact before the collision and without it after.
No accidents were reported in the area that night, but investigators found fresh debris at the scene, including a side view mirror consistent with a mid-2000s vehicle. Flock cameras captured the suspect vehicle three separate times that evening, showing it traveling southbound on Eastern Avenue with a passenger-side mirror in place at 10:38 p.m. and 10:40 p.m., and then moving eastbound at 10:45 p.m. with the mirror missing. Additional commercial camera footage confirmed damage to the vehicle's passenger-side headlight during the same window.
Using the camera captures, investigators identified the vehicle and its registered owner. A subsequent interview with the owner's girlfriend, along with security footage from his workplace showing the vehicle arriving without a functioning headlight, corroborated the timeline.
The suspect, a young adult male, was arrested and charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death, a felony carrying a maximum penalty of 15 years.
About Flock
Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.
Flock technology combines video, gunshot detection, and investigative software to help law enforcement, schools, and businesses locate vehicles, understand incidents, and collaborate across jurisdictions while maintaining clear privacy safeguards, local control, and responsible data use.