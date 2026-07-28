FHLBank San Francisco Names Anabel Cuevas Head of Public Affairs

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) today announced the promotion of Anabel Cuevas to senior director of public affairs. In this role, she will lead the Bank’s legislative engagement, stakeholder relations, and advocacy initiatives across Arizona, California, and Nevada. She most recently served as director of public affairs for the Bank and brings experience in government relations, public policy and strategic communications.

Cuevas will be responsible for advancing the Bank’s public affairs strategy, strengthening relationships with policymakers and industry stakeholders, coordinating advocacy efforts, and supporting initiatives that further the Bank’s mission of providing reliable liquidity and fostering affordable housing and community investment throughout its three-state district.

“Anabel has been instrumental in building strong relationships with policymakers, housing leaders, member institutions, and community partners across our district,” said Winthrop Watson, president and chief executive officer of FHLBank San Francisco. “She brings a deep understanding of the housing and policy issues that affect our members and the communities they serve. We are pleased to have her lead our public affairs efforts.”

Since joining FHLBank San Francisco in 2024, Cuevas has managed public affairs and congressional engagement initiatives, led congressional housing roundtables and executive convenings, cultivated bipartisan relationships with federal and state policymakers, monitored legislative and regulatory developments affecting housing finance, and provided strategic policy analysis and recommendations to senior leadership and the Board of Directors.

Prior to joining the Bank, Cuevas served as senior field representative for U.S. Rep. Linda T. Sánchez, where she managed legislative, public policy, and community engagement initiatives and served as the congresswoman’s liaison to government agencies, local leaders, nonprofit organizations and business stakeholders throughout the district.

“I’m honored to take on this role and continue advancing the Bank’s mission,” said Cuevas. “I look forward to working with our members, policymakers, housing organizations, and community partners to support initiatives that expand housing opportunities, strengthen local communities and help ensure the Bank remains a trusted resource throughout our district.”

A graduate of California State University, Los Angeles, Cuevas holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and organizational communication. She serves on the board of the East Los Angeles Community Corporation and was recognized by Latino Leaders Magazine as one of its 2024 Latinos in Finance.

About Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions — commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions — propel homeownership, finance quality affordable housing, drive economic vitality, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant and resilient.

Contact:

Tom Flannigan

Tom.Flannigan@fhlbsf.com