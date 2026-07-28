COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ COMMITTEES

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris, July 28th, 2026 – The Board of Directors has resolved today to appoint, with immediate effect, Antonio Cammisecra as a member of the Appointments and Corporate Governance Committee, of the Compensation Committee, and of the Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee.

The Board of Directors has also appointed Thierry Fournier as a member of the Accounts, Audit and Risk Committee and of the Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee.

In addition, the Board of Directors has appointed Marc Grynberg as Chairman of the Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee.

The rest of the composition of the Board of Directors' Committees remains unchanged.

As a result of these appointments, the Accounts, Audit and Risk Committee is composed of four members with a 100% independence rate, the Appointments and Corporate Governance Committee is composed of five members with an independence rate of 80%, the Compensation Committee is composed of six members with an independence rate of 80% and the Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee is composed of six members with an independence rate of 2/3.

More details on the Committees’ composition are available on Nexans website.

About Nexans

Nexans is the global pure player in sustainable electrification, building the essential systems that power the world’s transition to a connected, resilient, and low-carbon future. From offshore and onshore renewable energies to smart cities and homes, Nexans designs and delivers advanced cable solutions, accessories and services that electrify progress safely, efficiently, and sustainably. With over 140 years of history, through three core businesses: PWR Transmission, PWR Grid, and PWR Connect, Nexans blends deep industry expertise with cutting-edge innovation to accelerate the energy transition, and better meet its customers' needs. Its unique E3 model, focused on Environment, Economy and Engagement, drives every action, aligning performance with purpose. Nexans operates in 41 countries with 25,700 people and generated €6.1 billion in standard sales in 2025. Nexans is committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and expanding energy access through the Fondation Nexans.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A.

www.nexans.com | #ElectrifyTheFuture

Contacts:

Communication







Mael Evin (Havas Paris)

Tel.: +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91

nexans_h@havas.com







Maellys Leostic

maellys.leostic @nexans.com







Olivier Daban

olivier.daban@nexans.com Investor Relations







Audrey Bourgeois

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 00 43

audrey.bourgeois@nexans.com





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