Autonomy, Betrayal, and Soul-Bound Love Collide in Fractured by Silence, the Second Installment of the KV Saga.

Charleston, SC, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing announces the release of Fractured by Silence, the highly anticipated second installment in Lady Safyer’s KV Saga—a dark romantasy that explores betrayal, envy, divine jealousy, and silence. Fractured by Silence centers on; How one soul refuses the destruction of love’s breath.

After Krys finally found safety from her monsters in the arms of Kye, God of Gods, she relaxes into feeling loved, protected, and empowered throughout all the years of their marriage—but when an unexpected betrayal shatters her trust, heartbroken Krys turns to the only person she can in that moment: Jos. This however forces her to confront the love she never truly left behind.

He is no longer the terrifying wolf she once feared. He has grown into the Alpha he was destined to be. A man who has mastered the wolf that once made him her monster; the Alpha she loved long before she understood his darkness: He is controlled, powerful, and still unwavering in his devotion. He’s all the things her heart always believed he was and would become. To him and his wolves, Krys has always been their Luna.

But jealousy ignites and when divine tempers flare; through a single irreversible act, Krys’s autonomy is stolen. Her rewritten reality leaves her isolated, hollow, and slowly unraveling. It’s not merely heartbreak—its erasure. Krys finds herself unraveling in ways she doesn’t understand—which makes her question her own sanity.

There are phantoms etched where memories should breathe. Instincts she longs not to resist. She begins to fracture under the weight of a reality rewritten without her consent and reels from a mind that can’t make peace with her soul all while being surrounded by deafening silence from the ones who know the truth and promised to keep her safe.

In Fractured by Silence, Lady Safyer delivers a devastating exploration of what happens when the people meant to protect us choose silence instead—while gods override mortal choice. This installment moves beyond romance into a darker reflection on identity, betrayal, and the unbreakable bond between soul and love. Because where the soul is etched, what is stolen from the mind can’t be unstitched from its soul.

Perfect for readers who crave emotionally intense romantasy, morally complex gods, soul-bound love, and high-stakes divine drama, Fractured by Silence challenges the boundaries between protection and possession—asking what remains when autonomy is deprived.

Fractured By Silence is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

About the Author:

Lady Safyer, author of the KV Saga novels, weaves tales that resonate with themes of love, power, and endurance. A devoted mother, sister, and friend, she skillfully balances her writing passion with the demands of family life. Her love for her family and fur babies inspires her storytelling, as she creates characters that come alive through an organic and spontaneous writing process. For Safyer, writing is a sanctuary, a space where creativity flows freely. Her latest work, Fractured by Silence, targets an adult audience who enjoys paranormal romance, shifters, and self-acceptance. Connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok @Ladysafyer.

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