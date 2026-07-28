New York, USA, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amylin Analogs and Combination Therapies Clinical Trial Landscape Expands as 15+ Leading Companies Accelerate Drug Development | DelveInsight

The amylin analogs and combination therapies competitive landscape report delivers important insights into approved as well as ongoing research of 20+ pipeline amylin analogs and combination therapies, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight’s Amylin Analogs and Combination Therapies Competitive Landscape 2026 report provides comprehensive global coverage of approved and pipeline amylin analogs and combination therapies across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the amylin analogs and combination therapies domain.

Key Takeaways from the Amylin Analogs and Combination Therapies Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s amylin analogs and combination therapies competitive report presents a robust market with over 15 active players developing more than 20 pipeline amylin analogs and combination therapies.

active players developing more than pipeline amylin analogs and combination therapies. Key Amylin Analogs and Combination Therapies companies, such as AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk, Zealend Pharma, AbbVie Inc., Verdiva Bio Limited, Ascletis Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Sciwind Biosciences, Structure Therapeutics, Inc., KeyBioscience AG, Viking Therapeutics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., MBX Biosciences, Ascletis Pharma Inc. and others, are evaluating new amylin analogs and combination therapies to improve the treatment landscape.

and others, are evaluating new amylin analogs and combination therapies to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline amylin analogs and combination therapies, such as Symlin (pramlintide), Cagrilintide, Petrelintide, ABBV-295, VRB-101 + VRB-103, ASC 39, Eloralintide, XW015, ACCG-3535, KBP-336, VK3019, CagriSema, NN9638 (Amylin 355), NN9839(Amylin 1213), Zenagamtide, MBX 5765, ASC39, and others, are under different phases of amylin analogs and combination therapies clinical trials.

and others, are under different phases of amylin analogs and combination therapies clinical trials. Approximately 3+ amylin analogs and combination therapies are in the late stage of development, whereas 10+ drugs are in the mid and early stages of development.

Key indications for amylin analogs and combination therapies under development include Obesity, Type 2 diabetes mellitus, Osteoarthritis, Sleep apnea syndrome, Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and allergic diseases.

Request a sample and discover how has the approval of combination therapies impacted OPDIVO's market share @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/amylin-analogs-and-combination-therapies-competitive-landscape

What are Amylin Analogs and Combination Therapies?

Amylin analogs are synthetic versions of amylin, a naturally occurring hormone co-secreted with insulin by pancreatic β-cells. Amylin plays a key role in regulating postprandial glucose levels by slowing gastric emptying, suppressing glucagon secretion, and promoting satiety, thereby reducing food intake. In recent years, amylin analogs such as pramlintide and next-generation long-acting agents have gained significant attention for their potential in obesity and metabolic disorder management. Combination therapies involving amylin analogs and other metabolic agents, particularly glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, are emerging as a promising treatment strategy. These combinations leverage complementary mechanisms of action to enhance weight loss, improve glycemic control, and potentially offer superior efficacy compared to monotherapy. As clinical research advances, amylin-based combination therapies are expected to play an increasingly important role in the treatment landscape for obesity, type 2 diabetes, and related metabolic diseases.





To know more about amylin analogs and combination therapies, visit @ Obesity Combination Therapies

Approved Amylin Analogs and Combination Therapies Drug Profile Analysis

Symlin (pramlintide): AstraZeneca

Pramlintide is a laboratory-engineered analog of amylin that has been approved as an adjunct treatment to mealtime insulin for patients with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus. It was designed to replicate the physiological effects of amylin, a hormone normally released alongside insulin from pancreatic beta cells but often lacking in individuals with diabetes. By stimulating amylin receptors, pramlintide slows gastric emptying, reduces postprandial glucagon release, and promotes feelings of fullness, thereby supporting better regulation of blood glucose levels after meals. Commercially available under the brand name Symlin, it is administered via subcutaneous injection before eating.

Find out more about what's the best biotech company offering combination therapies with checkpoint inhibitors @ Amylin Analogs and Combination Therapies Analysis

A snapshot of the Pipeline Amylin Analogs and Combination Therapies mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase Indication RoA Cagrilintide Novo Nordisk Preregistration Obesity; Type 2 diabetes mellitus SC Eloralintide Eli Lilly and Company III Obesity; Osteoarthritis; Sleep apnoea syndrome; Type 2 diabetes mellitus SC Petrelintide Zealand Pharma/F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. II Obesity SC ABBV-295 AbbVie I Obesity SC VRB-101 + VRB-103 Verdiva Bio Limited Preclinical Obesity Oral ASC 39 Ascletis Preclinical Obesity Oral XW015 Verdiva Bio Preclinical Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; Obesity; Type 2 diabetes mellitus SC ACCG-3535 Structure Therapeutics Preclinical Obesity Oral

Learn more about the emerging amylin analogs and combination therapies @ Amylin Analogs and Combination Therapies Clinical Trials

Amylin analogs and amylin-based combination therapies are emerging as a promising next-generation obesity treatment class, offering complementary mechanisms to incretin therapies through enhanced satiety, delayed gastric emptying, and potential preservation of lean body mass. Combination approaches, particularly those integrating amylin receptor agonism with GLP-1 or other metabolic pathways, may deliver superior weight loss and improved tolerability, positioning them as strong contenders in the increasingly competitive obesity market.

Recent Developments in the Amylin Analogs and Combination Therapies Treatment Space

In March 2026, Roche announced positive topline results from the Phase II ZUPREME-1 trial evaluating investigational petrelintide (an amylin analog) versus placebo in 493 people living with overweight and obesity in a gender-balanced trial population.

announced positive topline results from the Phase II ZUPREME-1 trial evaluating investigational petrelintide (an amylin analog) versus placebo in 493 people living with overweight and obesity in a gender-balanced trial population. In March 2026, Ascletis Pharma Inc. announced that it had selected ASC39, a potent and amylin-selective oral small molecule amylin receptor agonist, as a clinical development candidate. Ascletis expects to submit an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ASC39 oral tablets for the treatment of obesity in the third quarter of 2026.

announced that it had selected ASC39, a potent and amylin-selective oral small molecule amylin receptor agonist, as a clinical development candidate. Ascletis expects to submit an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ASC39 oral tablets for the treatment of obesity in the third quarter of 2026. In December 2025, Novo Nordisk announced the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for once-weekly CagriSema (cagrilintide 2.4 mg and semaglutide 2.4 mg) injection, to be used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity, to reduce excess body weight and maintain weight reduction long term in adults with obesity or overweight in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition. If approved, CagriSema would become the first injectable GLP-1 receptor agonist and amylin analogue combination treatment.

announced the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for once-weekly CagriSema (cagrilintide 2.4 mg and semaglutide 2.4 mg) injection, to be used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity, to reduce excess body weight and maintain weight reduction long term in adults with obesity or overweight in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition. If approved, CagriSema would become the first injectable GLP-1 receptor agonist and amylin analogue combination treatment. In December 2025, Structure Therapeutics Inc. announced that it had initiated a first-in-human Phase I clinical study of ACCG-2671, the company’s lead oral small molecule amylin receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity. ACCG-2671 was designed via the company’s next-generation structure-based drug discovery platform to harness the established metabolic benefits of amylin biology in an oral, once-daily small molecule, with the potential to improve scalability, combinability, and patient access.

announced that it had initiated a first-in-human Phase I clinical study of ACCG-2671, the company’s lead oral small molecule amylin receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity. ACCG-2671 was designed via the company’s next-generation structure-based drug discovery platform to harness the established metabolic benefits of amylin biology in an oral, once-daily small molecule, with the potential to improve scalability, combinability, and patient access. In November 2025, Eli Lilly and Company announced positive results from a Phase II trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of eloralintide, an investigational once-weekly, selective amylin receptor agonist, in 263 adults with obesity or overweight with at least one obesity-related comorbidity and without type 2 diabetes.

announced positive results from a Phase II trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of eloralintide, an investigational once-weekly, selective amylin receptor agonist, in 263 adults with obesity or overweight with at least one obesity-related comorbidity and without type 2 diabetes. In November 2025, Pfizer completed its acquisition of Metsera for roughly USD 7 billion, securing a portfolio of next-generation obesity treatments. Key to this deal is MET-233i, a monthly, ultra-long-acting amylin analog, which early studies suggest could offer superior and faster weight loss compared to existing therapies.

completed its acquisition of Metsera for roughly USD 7 billion, securing a portfolio of next-generation obesity treatments. Key to this deal is MET-233i, a monthly, ultra-long-acting amylin analog, which early studies suggest could offer superior and faster weight loss compared to existing therapies. In June 2025, Verdiva Bio announced preclinical data for VRB-103, its investigational once-weekly oral amylin analog, at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions. The data demonstrated that VRB-103 showed efficacy as a monotherapy and produced additive body weight reduction when combined with VRB-101, the company’s oral GLP-1 receptor agonist candidate, in preclinical in vivo models.

announced preclinical data for VRB-103, its investigational once-weekly oral amylin analog, at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions. The data demonstrated that VRB-103 showed efficacy as a monotherapy and produced additive body weight reduction when combined with VRB-101, the company’s oral GLP-1 receptor agonist candidate, in preclinical in vivo models. In March 2025, AbbVie and Gubra A/S announced a license agreement to develop GUB014295, a potential best-in-class, long-acting amylin analog for the treatment of obesity.

In March 2025, Roche announced that it has entered into an exclusive collaboration and licensing agreement with Zealand Pharm. Under the terms of this agreement, the two companies will collaborate to co-develop and co-commercialise petrelintide, Zealand Pharma’s amylin analog as a standalone therapy as well as a fixed-dose combination with Roche’s lead incretin asset CT-388.

In January 2025, Hangzhou Sciwind Biosciences Co. announced a licensing and collaboration agreement for the global development and commercialization of a portfolio of metabolic diseases therapies in territories outside of Greater China and South Korea, with Verdiva Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialized in developing innovative treatments for obesity and other cardiometabolic disorders.

Scope of the Amylin Analogs and Combination Therapies Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Key Amylin Analogs and Combination Therapies Companies : AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk, Zealend Pharma, AbbVie Inc., Verdiva Bio Limited, Ascletis Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Sciwind Biosciences, Structure Therapeutics, Inc., KeyBioscience AG, Viking Therapeutics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., MBX Biosciences, Ascletis Pharma Inc. and others.

: AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk, Zealend Pharma, AbbVie Inc., Verdiva Bio Limited, Ascletis Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Sciwind Biosciences, Structure Therapeutics, Inc., KeyBioscience AG, Viking Therapeutics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., MBX Biosciences, Ascletis Pharma Inc. and others. Key Amylin Analogs and Combination Therapies in Pipeline: Symlin (pramlintide), Cagrilintide, Petrelintide, ABBV-295, VRB-101 + VRB-103, ASC 39, Eloralintide, XW015, ACCG-3535, KBP-336, VK3019, CagriSema, NN9638 (Amylin 355), NN9839(Amylin 1213), Zenagamtide, MBX 5765, ASC39 and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for new amylin analogs and combination therapies for Alzheimer’s disease, visit @ Alzheimer’s Disease Pipeline Combination Therapies

Table of Contents

1. Amylin Analogs and Combination Therapies Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Amylin Analogs and Combination Therapies Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Amylin Analogs and Combination Therapies Pipeline: Overview 4. Amylin Analogs and Combination Therapies Marketed Drugs 4.1. Symlin (pramlintide): AstraZeneca 5. Amylin Analogs and Combination Therapies Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Amylin Analogs and Combination Therapies Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Amylin Analogs and Combination Therapies Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1. Petrelintide: Zealand Pharma/ F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. 8. Amylin Analogs and Combination Therapies Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Amylin Analogs and Combination Therapies Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1. ABBV-295: AbbVie 10. Amylin Analogs and Combination Therapies Pipeline: Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 10.1. VRB-101 + VRB-103: Verdiva Bio Limited 11. Amylin Analogs and Combination Therapies Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 12. Inactive Products in the Amylin Analogs and Combination Therapies Pipeline 13. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 14. Unmet Needs 15. Amylin Analogs and Combination Therapies Market Drivers and Barriers 16. Appendix

For further information on the amylin analogs and combination therapies pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Amylin Analogs and Combination Therapies Therapeutics

Related Reports

Obesity Market Report

Obesity Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key obesity companies, including Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, MedImmune, Boehringer Ingelheim, Raziel Therapeutics, Altimmune, Saniona, YSOPIA Bioscience, Innovent Biologics, Glaceum, Shionogi, Aardvark Therapeutics, NuSirt Biopharma, Novartis, CSPC Baike (Shandong) Biopharmaceutical, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Carmot Therapeutics, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences, Empros Pharma, and others.

GLP-1 Agonists Market

GLP-1 Agonists Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast – 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key GLP-1 agonists companies, including Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novo Nordisk, Amgen, Viking Therapeutics, Regor Therapeutics, Carmot Therapeutics, Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, and others.

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Market

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key MASH companies including Inventiva Pharma, Novo Nordisk A/S, Cirius Therapeutics, Inc., Akero Therapeutics, Inc., 89bio, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Zealand Pharma, Galectin Therapeutics Inc., Lipocine Inc., Viking Therapeutics, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, HighTide Biopharma, CytoDyn, Inc., Merck & Co., Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Hepagene (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Enyo Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Poxel SA, Zydus Therapeutics, Sagimet Biosciences Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Corcept Therapeutics, and others.

Type 2 Diabetes Market

Type 2 Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key type 2 diabetes companies, including Eli Lilly and Company, Regor Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca, Eccogene, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences USA Co., Ltd., MediciNova, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, HighTide, Biopharma Pty Ltd, Novo Nordisk A/S, Biomea Fusion Inc., and others.

Alzheimer's Disease Market

Alzheimer's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Alzheimer's disease companies including AB Science, Alzheon Inc., AriBio Co., Ltd., AgeneBio, Inc., Anavex Life Sciences Corp., Annovis Bio, Inc., Cerecin, BioVie, Cassava Sciences, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Neurim Pharmaceuticals, Suven Life Sciences, Bristol Myers Squibb, Karuna Therapeutics, T3D Therapeutics, Inc., Lexeo Therapeutics, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., Araclon Biotech S.L., Eisai Co., Ltd., TauRx Therapeutics, TrueBinding, Inc., AC Immune SA, Johnson & Johnson, Longeveron Inc., Vaccinex Inc., IGC Pharma LLC, and other.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.