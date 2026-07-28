Auction Advisors to Conduct Public UCC Foreclosure Auction of Significant Equity Interest in EasyPost

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auction Advisors, on behalf of Silverview Credit Partners LP, announced that it will conduct a public foreclosure auction pursuant to Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code for the sale of 2,456,673 common shares of Simpler Postage, Inc., doing business as EasyPost, a leading provider of cloud-based shipping and logistics technology.

The auction will be conducted via Zoom on Friday, August 14, 2026. Qualified bids must be submitted no later than August 12, 2026, in accordance with the Auction Terms and Conditions.

The offering presents a unique opportunity for qualified investors to acquire a significant minority ownership interest in one of the leading technology platforms powering shipping and logistics infrastructure for the rapidly expanding global e-commerce marketplace.

EasyPost has developed one of the industry’s most widely adopted multi-carrier shipping APIs, enabling thousands of businesses, marketplaces, software providers and enterprise customers to integrate sophisticated shipping capabilities directly into their operations. The company’s technology streamlines shipping label generation, package tracking, address verification, carrier rate optimization and logistics automation across multiple domestic and international carriers.

“Opportunities to acquire meaningful ownership interests in venture-backed technology companies through a public foreclosure sale are extremely uncommon,” said Joshua Olshin, Managing Partner of Auction Advisors. “This auction offers sophisticated investors the ability to acquire a substantial equity position in an established logistics technology company that operates at the intersection of e-commerce, software infrastructure and global supply chain management.”

EasyPost generated more than $100 million in revenue during 2025 and has established itself as an integral component of the logistics ecosystem by providing mission-critical shipping infrastructure to e-commerce merchants, fulfillment providers, SaaS platforms and enterprise marketplaces. The company’s recurring, transaction-based revenue model is driven by shipping volume, creating a highly scalable technology platform.

In addition to its established shipping infrastructure, EasyPost continues to expand its technology offerings through the development of AI-powered logistics optimization tools, enhanced API functionality and advanced shipping analytics designed to improve operational efficiency for customers.

According to publicly available information, prior financing rounds during 2021 and 2022 valued the company at approximately $1.52 billion post-money. EasyPost remains a privately held, venture-backed technology company, and its shares have periodically traded on private secondary marketplaces.

“This offering represents an exceptional opportunity to participate in the ownership of a mature technology platform serving one of the fastest-growing sectors of the global economy,” emphasized Oren Klein, Managing Partner of Auction Advisors. “EasyPost has built a highly scalable software platform that is deeply integrated into the daily operations of thousands of businesses. Opportunities to purchase shares of this size through a transparent public auction process are exceptionally rare.”

Interested investors should carefully review the Auction Terms and Conditions governing the sale. Additional information regarding the company, auction procedures and access to the due diligence data room is available by going to https://auctionadvisors.com/property-details/easy_post_405/ or by contacting Joshua Olshin at jolshin@auctionadvisors.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any sale of the securities described herein will be made solely in accordance with the Auction Terms and Conditions and applicable federal and state securities laws.

About Auction Advisors

Auction Advisors is a nationally recognized auction and advisory firm specializing in complex commercial real estate, business assets, private equity interests, UCC foreclosure sales and court-appointed dispositions. The firm’s professionals have extensive experience marketing and conducting high-profile sales on behalf of lenders, receivers, fiduciaries, bankruptcy estates and private owners throughout the United States.

Media Contact:

Joshua Olshin, Managing Partner

Auction Advisors LLC.

jolshin@auctionadvisors.com

www.AuctionAdvisors.com

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