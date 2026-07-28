Prediction Guard Now Available in AWS Marketplace Through Carahsoft Partnership, Bringing Enterprise-Grade AI Security and Governance to Amazon Bedrock Users

LAFAYETTE, Ind., and RESTON, Va., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prediction Guard, the AI control plane for secure and compliant AI deployment, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced two major milestones: Prediction Guard’s official listing in Carahsoft’s CarahCloud Marketplace program® and a new distribution partnership between the two organizations. Together, these announcements provide Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers and Public Sector organizations with streamlined procurement and deployment paths to integrate Prediction Guard’s powerful AI governance, security and compliance capabilities directly into their Amazon Bedrock environments—eliminating procurement friction and accelerating time-to-value for AI engineers. Critically, customers are already leveraging the AWS Marketplace listing to acquire Prediction Guard today.

Carahsoft’s CarahCloud Marketplace program features flexible pricing terms, simplified billing, quick deployment and license management, making it easier to purchase software and services from AWS Marketplace vendors, such as Prediction Guard. The program leverages Carahsoft’s extensive network of reseller partners, system integrators and managed service providers to offer customers access to the best possible pricing and procurement options.

As organizations increasingly build and scale generative AI applications, the need to enforce guardrails, ensure regulatory compliance, prevent data leakage and govern model behavior has never been greater. Prediction Guard addresses these critical challenges by providing a unified layer of AI safety and control that sits seamlessly alongside Amazon Bedrock workloads. With the CarahCloud Marketplace listing and Carahsoft partnership now live, customers can administer AI systems, apply token management policies and scale AI workloads in production safely and securely—with built-in governance at run-time—all within the trusted AWS ecosystem.

“For too long, teams wanting to secure and govern their AI agent use in AWS (either through Amazon Bedrock or self-hosted models in Elastic Cloud Compute (EC2) or Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) have had to navigate complex combinations of tools that slowed down adoption,” said Dan Whitenack, CEO & Founder, Prediction Guard. “Now, any customer can access Prediction Guard using the budget they’ve already committed to AWS and we’re thrilled to see customers already making that happen through the marketplace. Our partnership with Carahsoft extends that same simplicity to Public Sector and Government customers who require sovereign governance capabilities that reduce complexity in managing token usage and access. This is a genuine game changer that removes every barrier between an enterprise and the AI governance layer they desperately need.”

Strategic Partnership with Carahsoft Extends Reach to Public Sector

Through the new partnership, Carahsoft will serve as Prediction Guard’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the platform available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and OMNIA Partners contracts. This partnership enables Federal, State and Local Government agencies, as well as educational institutions, to procure Prediction Guard’s AI safety and governance capabilities through established, compliant Government procurement channels.

“Prediction Guard’s AI governance platform addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing Government agencies as they accelerate AI adoption: how to deploy powerful AI systems safely, compliantly and with full auditability,” said Seamus Bergen, Sales Director who oversees the Prediction Guard Team at Carahsoft. “Our partnership gives the Public Sector straightforward access to a solution that doesn’t compromise on security or regulatory requirements. Carahsoft and its reseller partners are pleased to bring Prediction Guard to the Public Sector.”

The CarahCloud Marketplace listing makes Prediction Guard available as a subscription that counts toward customers’ existing AWS spend commitments. Organizations are already transacting through this channel, validating the demand for a frictionless path to AI governance. This transactional simplicity means security, compliance and IT procurement teams can approve and deploy Prediction Guard without lengthy vendor evaluations or separate budget cycles, dramatically compressing the path from evaluation to production.

Prediction Guard’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of AI governance capabilities purpose-built for enterprise and Government environments, including prompt injection detection, PII redaction and anonymization, toxicity and hallucination scoring, factual consistency checks and customizable policy enforcement and token management. When combined with Amazon Bedrock, organizations gain a complete, production-ready AI stack that is both powerful and provably safe.

Key Benefits of the CarahCloud Marketplace Listing and Carahsoft Partnership Include:

Simplified Procurement: Transact entirely within AWS using existing cloud spend commitments, or through Carahsoft’s Government contract vehicles—avoiding separate vendor contracts.

Transact entirely within AWS using existing cloud spend commitments, or through Carahsoft’s Government contract vehicles—avoiding separate vendor contracts. Customers Transacting Today: Organizations are already using AWS Marketplace to acquire Prediction Guard, with immediate availability and fast deployment into Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) environments.

Organizations are already using AWS Marketplace to acquire Prediction Guard, with immediate availability and fast deployment into Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) environments. Government-Ready Access: Public Sector agencies can procure through Carahsoft through NASA SEWP V, NASPO ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners and other contract vehicles—meeting compliance and audit requirements from the start.

Public Sector agencies can procure through Carahsoft through NASA SEWP V, NASPO ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners and other contract vehicles—meeting compliance and audit requirements from the start. Faster Time-to-Value: Deploy Prediction Guard in your Amazon VPC and use it for native and multicloud workloads. Unblock AI engineers with a built-in governance harness.

Deploy Prediction Guard in your Amazon VPC and use it for native and multicloud workloads. Unblock AI engineers with a built-in governance harness. Consolidated Billing: Manage Prediction Guard costs alongside all other AWS services in a single, unified bill.

Manage Prediction Guard costs alongside all other AWS services in a single, unified bill. Enterprise & Government Compliance: Meet internal procurement, security review and audit requirements with an AWS-validated SaaS solution available through trusted Government IT channels.

Meet internal procurement, security review and audit requirements with an AWS-validated SaaS solution available through trusted Government IT channels. Universal Governance: Enforce AI policies, detect unsafe outputs and audit model behavior through a model and cloud agnostic control plane you own.



Prediction Guard is immediately available in AWS Marketplace, with customers already subscribing today. The Carahsoft partnership is now active for Government and Public Sector procurement. Organizations can subscribe, configure and begin securing their Amazon Bedrock workloads immediately. For more information and to access the listing, visit aws.amazon.com/marketplace and search for Prediction Guard, or visit predictionguard.com. For more information on Carahsoft’s AWS Marketplace program, contact awsmp@carahsoft.com. To learn more about Prediction Guard’s solutions available through Carahsoft, contact the Carahsoft team at (571) 590-6500 or predictionguard@carahsoft.com. Explore Prediction Guard’s solutions here.

About Prediction Guard

Prediction Guard is an AI control plane that enables enterprises to deploy AI systems with confidence. By providing real-time guardrails, compliance controls, and auditability across any LLM or AI pipelines, Prediction Guard helps organizations move fast without compromising on security or regulatory requirements. Prediction Guard integrates seamlessly with leading AI infrastructure including Amazon Bedrock, OpenAI-compatible APIs, and enterprise data platforms. Learn more at predictionguard.com.

Contact

marketing@predictionguard.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com