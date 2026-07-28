EXOSENS ANNOUNCES THE PUBLICATION OF ITS 2026 HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT

Press release, Mérignac (France), 28 July 2026 – Exosens (EXENS; FR001400Q9V2), a high-tech company specializing in mission- and performance-critical amplification, detection and imaging technologies, announces that it has filed its 2026 half-yearly financial report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

The 2026 half-yearly financial report is available on the Company’s website at the following address: www.exosens.com (Home/Investors/Regulatory information/Financial reports).

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About Exosens

Exosens is a high‐tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high‐end electro‐optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as advanced cameras, neutron and gamma detectors, instrument detectors and image intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor-made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 13 sites, in Europe and North America, and with over 2,000 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris regulated market (Ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2). Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: www.exosens.com.

Investor Relations

Laurent Sfaxi, l.sfaxi@exosens.com

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