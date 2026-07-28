Flock LPR Helps Louisville Police Identify Road Rage Shooting Suspect the Same Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A man was shot during a road rage incident on a Louisville street on a Saturday May 2, 2026. Louisville Metro Police Department officers used Flock cameras to identify the driver of the suspected vehicle. The suspect was arrested the same day.

Officers responded at approximately 11:25 a.m. to the 9800 block of Blue Lick Road, where they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; a passenger in his vehicle was not hurt. Investigators determined the shooting stemmed from a road rage confrontation.

Flock camera data allowed detectives to identify the suspect vehicle's driver, a 25-year-old Louisville man. According to his arrest citation, the suspect acknowledged being behind the wheel of the vehicle at the time of the incident. He was charged with assault and wanton endangerment.

About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.