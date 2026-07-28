Power Synch's Competitive Bidding Platform Delivers $308K+ in Documented Savings Across Six Wholesale Energy Procurement Events in a Single Day

WYOMISSING, Pa., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Synch, the wholesale energy procurement platform built by the veteran team behind American PowerNet, with more than thirty years in wholesale power procurement, today announced that a large institutional buyer secured more than $308,000 in documented savings across six competitive wholesale electricity procurement events conducted on the platform in a single day. The events covered nearly 197,000 MWh of the buyer's load for the June 2026–July 2027 delivery period across six Pennsylvania utility zones.

The result underscores a broader shift among large institutional energy buyers - from opaque procurement toward transparent, technology-enabled competitive bidding that puts the buyer in control of pricing, timing, and supplier selection while giving suppliers direct access to qualified, creditworthy demand.

A Modern Approach to Wholesale Energy Procurement

For decades, large energy buyers - universities, manufacturers, data centers, hospitals, and commercial real estate operators, and increasingly the AI computing operators driving a historic surge in electricity demand - have relied on traditional procurement models that offer limited visibility into supplier pricing, embedded margins, and competitive market dynamics. Power Synch was built to change that.

The platform enables enterprise buyers to source wholesale electricity through real-time competitive bidding: multiple qualified suppliers compete on the buyer's actual load, every bid is visible, and the buyer retains full control over pricing, timing, and contract structure. A built-in credit structure lets a single buyer face many competing suppliers without a separate agreement for each and assures each supplier of payment, giving suppliers efficient access to demand they might not otherwise reach. The result is genuine price competition, full transparency, flexible contract terms, and documented savings on every event.

The Results

Across six procurement events spanning six Pennsylvania utility zones, Power Synch's platform generated $308,734 in documented savings on 196,739 MWh of wholesale electricity. Savings were achieved across both tight- and wider-spread positions, reinforcing that competitive tension delivers value in all market conditions.

— $308,734 in total documented savings across six events in a single procurement day

— 196,739 MWh of load procured for the June 2026 - July 2027 delivery period

— Per-position savings reaching 8.0%, with a blended savings of roughly $1.57/MWh

— Competing bids submitted by suppliers representing approximately 15% of all U.S. power generation capacity

Why This Matters Now

Enterprise energy buyers face a convergence of pressures - soaring costs across multiple ISOs, grid volatility driven by electrification and data center demand growth, regulatory uncertainty, ESG and Scope 2 reporting requirements, and CFO scrutiny of every variable cost line item. In this environment, the difference between a traditional procurement model and a transparent competitive bidding platform isn't theoretical. It's $308,000 in a single day.

The platform's approach is particularly relevant for organizations managing energy spend across multiple facilities and regions. By replacing slow, opaque RFP processes with real-time competitive bidding, buyers gain transparency, efficiency, and measurable savings - while maintaining the flexibility to align procurement with sustainability goals and financial strategy. Unlike long-term PPAs that lock buyers into rigid structures, Power Synch enables procurement decisions that adapt to market conditions, budget cycles, and evolving corporate objectives.

About Power Synch

Power Synch is a neutral wholesale energy procurement platform built to connect large buyers and qualified suppliers across deregulated U.S. markets. Power Synch delivers transparent pricing, real-time supplier competition, and a credit structure that supports flexible contracts and reduces counterparty risk for buyers and suppliers alike. The Power Synch team founded American PowerNet in 1994 as a leading independent wholesale power provider and brings 30+ years of wholesale market experience to every procurement event. American PowerNet, now a subsidiary of Axpo US, is recognized for its transparency, innovation, and commitment to helping customers navigate complex energy markets with confidence and control. For more information, visit powersynch.com.

See the full announcement here: https://powersynch.com/savings-across-six-wholesale-energy-procurement-events/

Media Contact:

Michelle Moskowitz | Sublime Communications | (646) 232-0077