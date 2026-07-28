[Latest] Global Precision Diagnostics And Medicine Market Size/Share Worth USD 345.75 Billion by 2035 at a 8.91% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Precision Diagnostics and Medicine Market Size, Trends and Insights By Biomarker Type (Genetic Biomarkers, Protein Biomarkers, Epigenetic Biomarkers, Gene Expression Biomarkers, Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Tumor Mutational Burden (TMB), Microsatellite Instability (MSI), Pharmacogenomic Biomarkers), By Sample Type (Tissue Biopsy, Blood (Liquid Biopsy), Bone Marrow, Saliva, Urine, Other Biological Samples), By End User (Hospitals & Health Systems, Clinical & Reference Laboratories, Cancer Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Diagnostic Laboratories), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global precision diagnostics and medicine market size and share was valued at approximately USD 147.23 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 159.66 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 345.75 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.91% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Global Precision Diagnostics and Medicine Market Revenue and Trends

Precision Diagnostics and Medicine Market The global precision diagnostics and medicine market is a highly growing market, driven by increasing adoption of precision healthcare globally. Market players are focusing on implementing advanced molecular diagnostics, genomic sequencing, companion diagnostics, pharmacogenomics, liquid biopsy, biomarker testing, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven diagnostics, digital pathology, and multi-omics technologies to facilitate personalized diagnostics, prognostics, therapeutic selection, and monitoring of diseases.

The market is largely being adopted by hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, cancer centers, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and research institutions, supporting precision medicine, targeted therapy, early disease detection and diagnosis, biomarker-directed clinical decision-making, and individualized care for patients.

Market growth is accelerated by increasing prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases and expansion of genomic medicine programs. Key factors that are fueling the demand for precision diagnostics and medicine include the increasing prevalence of companion diagnostics in cancer care, rapidly evolving molecular diagnostic tools, and growing healthcare expenditure.

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What are the factors that have a significant contribution to the growth of the global precision diagnostics and medicine market?

The precision diagnostics and medicine market sees growing traction due to the increasing adoption of precision medicine in the healthcare ecosystem globally. The shift towards personalization in healthcare is further spurring the uptake of genomic profiling, biomarker testing, pharmacogenomics, companion diagnostics, and liquid biopsy to detect molecular alterations specific to the disease, predict treatment responses, and manage individual treatment strategies efficiently.

The high prevalence of cancer, rare genetic disorders, and cardiovascular and neurological diseases, along with growing knowledge regarding precision medicine, is driving healthcare institutions, diagnostic laboratories, and research organizations to expand investments in high-performance molecular diagnostic solutions. Moreover, increased partnerships between pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology enterprises, diagnostic vendors, and research and academic institutions are leading to accelerated innovation of biomarkers, companion diagnostic tools, and precision therapeutics.

Breakthroughs in next-generation sequencing (NGS), artificial intelligence, digital pathology, multi-omics, and bioinformatics are also reshaping precision diagnostics and medicine. Leading precision diagnostic platforms help deliver broad molecular profiling, early disease identification, predictive risk stratification, therapeutic response monitoring, and even real-time support for clinical decisions through a combination of genomic, proteomic, transcriptomic, and clinical data.

Increasing expenditure on precision medicine initiatives, genomics research, AI-based diagnostic platforms, and personalized medicine infrastructure from the healthcare providers, life sciences organizations, governments, and other research organizations is expected to offer several growth prospects for the precision diagnostics and medicine market over the forecast period.

(A free sample of the Precision Diagnostics And Medicine report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Precision Diagnostics And Medicine report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Opportunities Impact Analysis

Impact Factor Estimated CAGR Impact Regional Relevance Market Impact Growing adoption of precision medicine and biomarker-guided therapies +3.6% North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Increases demand for molecular diagnostics, companion diagnostics, and personalized treatment strategies across multiple therapeutic areas Expanding utilization of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multi-omics technologies +3.2% North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Enables comprehensive genomic profiling, biomarker discovery, and precision disease diagnosis while supporting individualized patient care Rising adoption of liquid biopsy and minimally invasive diagnostic technologies +2.8% North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Expands opportunities for early disease detection, treatment monitoring, and minimal residual disease (MRD) assessment across oncology and other diseases Increasing investments in genomic research, biomarker discovery, and precision medicine initiatives +2.4% North America, Europe, Global Accelerates development of innovative molecular diagnostics, targeted therapies, and personalized healthcare solutions Growing integration of AI, digital pathology, and bioinformatics in precision diagnostics +2.0% North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Improves diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision support, biomarker interpretation, and workflow efficiency through advanced data analytics

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Precision Diagnostics and Medicine market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Precision Diagnostics and Medicine market forward?

What are the precision diagnostics and medicine industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Precision Diagnostics and Medicine Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Precision Diagnostics And Medicine market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Challenges Impact Analysis

Impact Factor Estimated CAGR Impact Regional Relevance Market Impact High cost of genomic sequencing, molecular testing, and advanced precision diagnostic technologies -2.5% Global Limits adoption among smaller hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and healthcare providers due to high implementation and operational costs Limited reimbursement coverage for precision diagnostic tests and personalized medicine services -2.1% North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America Restricts patient access and slows commercialization of advanced molecular diagnostics and precision medicine solutions Complexity of integrating genomic, clinical, and multi-omics data into routine healthcare workflows -1.8% Global Creates implementation challenges and requires advanced bioinformatics infrastructure and expertise for effective clinical interpretation Stringent regulatory requirements for molecular diagnostics, companion diagnostics, and genomic testing -1.5% North America, Europe, Global Extends product approval timelines and increases compliance costs for diagnostics manufacturers and healthcare providers Shortage of skilled genomic specialists, molecular pathologists, and bioinformatics professionals -1.3% Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Slows adoption of precision diagnostics and medicine by limiting efficient interpretation of complex molecular and genomic data

Segment Insight

By Biomarker: The global precision diagnostics and medicine market is characterized by the dominance of type genetic biomarkers. Growing on the back of the key significance of genetic biomarkers in identifying the occurrence of disease-associated gene modifications to offer precise diagnosis, prognosis and ideal selection of the most efficient therapy, this segment is anticipated to register strong growth on account of prognosis and adoption of next-generation sequencing, pharmacogenomics, companion diagnostics, and whole genome sequencing for diseases like cancer, rare disorders, heart abnormalities, and neurological problems.

By Sample Type: The tissue biopsy garnered the biggest share of the global precision diagnostics and medicine market in 2023. Tissue biopsy, the clinical standard for histopathological evaluation, molecular biomarker testing, and full genome sequencing, provides a highly reliable source of molecular and cellular data for definitive diagnosis and personalized treatment strategy formulation. Liquid biopsy is increasingly being employed in disease monitoring and screening.

By End-User: The hospitals & health systems account for a substantial share in the global market. This is due to factors such as the presence of highly developed diagnostic capabilities, significant patient volumes, and extensive implementation of advanced diagnostic tools such as companion diagnostics, genomic sequencing, digital pathology, and molecular diagnostics. Investment in the precision healthcare services, coupled with widespread adoption of an integrated lab system, continues to accelerate the use of precision diagnostics in hospitals.

By Organization Size: Large enterprises held a dominant share of the market in 2023. This segment consists of large hospital networks, diagnostic lab chains, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology firms that are making substantial investments in the implementation of molecular diagnostics, laboratory automation, AI and big data solutions, genomic technologies, and other digital healthcare systems that are required for precise diagnostics and personalized medicine.

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Browse the full “Precision Diagnostics and Medicine Market Size, Trends and Insights By Biomarker Type (Genetic Biomarkers, Protein Biomarkers, Epigenetic Biomarkers, Gene Expression Biomarkers, Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Tumor Mutational Burden (TMB), Microsatellite Instability (MSI), Pharmacogenomic Biomarkers), By Sample Type (Tissue Biopsy, Blood (Liquid Biopsy), Bone Marrow, Saliva, Urine, Other Biological Samples), By End User (Hospitals & Health Systems, Clinical & Reference Laboratories, Cancer Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Diagnostic Laboratories), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/precision-diagnostics-and-medicine-market/

Regional Insights

North America, being the largest market for Precision Diagnostics and Medicine solutions, witnessed substantial gains. A strong presence of technologically advanced molecular diagnostic infrastructure, widespread implementation of precision medicine, considerable investment in genomic research, beneficial reimbursement policies, and the presence of numerous biotechnology, diagnostics and pharmaceutical firms in the region contribute to the robust market growth. The growth of precision diagnostics and medicine in the region will be enhanced by companion diagnostics, molecular diagnostics powered by AI, and innovative personalized medicines.

Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing regional market. Increasing healthcare expenditure, rising incidence of cancer and chronic diseases, and growing investment in genomics and personalized medicine are some of the major drivers for the rapid growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region. The increasing implementation of genome sequencing, AI-powered diagnostics and molecular testing will also boost the market growth during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia are increasingly implementing and investing in these technologies, driving regional market expansion.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 159.66 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 345.75 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 147.23 billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.91% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Biomarker Type, Sample Type, End User, Organization Size and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

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Recent Developments

March 2025: QIAGEN N.V. introduced improved QIAcuity digital PCR and bioinformatics tools that support enhanced precision diagnostics through enabling more sensitive biomarker detection, monitoring minimal residual disease (MRD), and improving the interpretation of genomic information for clinical labs and research organizations.

List of the prominent players in the Precision Diagnostics and Medicine Market:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

Guardant Health Inc.

Natera Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Foundation Medicine Inc. (Roche)

NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.

Others

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The Precision Diagnostics and Medicine Market is segmented as follows:

By Biomarker Type

Genetic Biomarkers

Protein Biomarkers

Epigenetic Biomarkers

Gene Expression Biomarkers

Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)

Tumor Mutational Burden (TMB)

Microsatellite Instability (MSI)

Pharmacogenomic Biomarkers

By Sample Type

Tissue Biopsy

Blood (Liquid Biopsy)

Bone Marrow

Saliva

Urine

Other Biological Samples

By End User

Hospitals & Health Systems

Clinical & Reference Laboratories

Cancer Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Diagnostic Laboratories

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Precision Diagnostics and Medicine Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Precision Diagnostics and Medicine Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What was the global market status of the precision diagnostics and medicine market? What were the capacity, production value, cost, and PROFIT of the Precision Diagnostics And Medicine Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Precision Diagnostics and Medicine Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's the market analysis of the precision diagnostics and medicine market by considering applications and types?

What are projections of the global precision diagnostics and medicine industry considering capacity, production, and production value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a precision diagnostics and medicine market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the precision diagnostics and medicine industry? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Precision Diagnostics and Medicine Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Precision Diagnostics and Medicine Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Precision Diagnostics and Medicine Market Report

The Precision Diagnostics and Medicine Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Precision Diagnostics and Medicine The market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Precision Diagnostics and Medicine Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Precision Diagnostics and Medicine Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global precision diagnostics and medicine market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide precision diagnostics and medicine market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Precision Diagnostics and Medicine market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Precision Diagnostics and Medicine market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide in the precision diagnostics and medicine market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the precision diagnostics and medicine industry.

Managers in the Precision Diagnostics And medicine sectors are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide precision diagnostics and medicine market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Precision Diagnostics And Medicine products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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