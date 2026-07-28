DIB Holding Announces Expansion of AI-Driven Venture Portfolio Across Europe and the MENA Region

WUPPERTAL, Germany, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German venture holding company Dib Holding has expanded its portfolio of AI-driven ventures, which now spans digital health, workforce education, business productivity software, and real estate across Germany, the United Arab Emirates, and the Gulf area.

Founded in Wuppertal in 2020, Dib Holding operates as an umbrella for ventures built around a shared model the company describes as a "family of co-founders," in which each project lead holds a partnership stake rather than an employee role. The structure has produced six active ventures to date, each targeting a different market and sector.

Digital Health

In digital health, the group operates YOLO, a Clinic Management System UAE healthcare providers use to digitize appointment scheduling, patient records, and day-to-day clinic administration, with a market focus spanning the UAE, the Gulf states, and the broader MENA region. The platform addresses a regional shift toward mandatory digital health infrastructure, as clinics of all sizes move away from paper-based workflows.

AI Education

In education, the group runs two academies focused on the same problem from different angles: Nexa Bildung, a program through which professionals Learn AI in Germany and build practical automation skills for the workplace, and Mystro, a parallel academy delivering AI reskilling to Arabic-speaking workers in the German labor market. Both respond to growing demand for applied AI training as automation reshapes job requirements across German industry.

Business Productivity

In productivity software, the group has developed iMOX Copilot, an AI-powered business workspace that converts team conversations into structured work by automating task creation, workflow execution, and progress tracking. The product is aimed at organizations coordinating distributed teams and recurring operational processes.

Real Estate and Property Technology

The group's real estate arm, ImoX Invest, acquires undervalued and neglected properties in Germany and returns them to productive use through renovation and repositioning, providing commercial space for startups, SMEs, clinics, agencies, sales teams, and other growing businesses.

AREA is an AI-powered property discovery platform that helps users find, compare, and match with properties that fit their needs. Through intelligent search and personalized recommendations, AREA simplifies the real estate decision-making process for buyers, renters, and investors.

"We are not looking for quick wins," said Ribal Dib, founder of Dib Holding. "We are looking for partners and investors who believe in the power of a team that has already survived the worst and is still standing, still dreaming, and still building."

About the Founder

The founder's background shapes the group's approach. Dib, a pharmacist, arrived in Germany from Syria in 2013 after the war destroyed the Damascus pharmacy he had built, and spent his first years in the country working night shifts while learning the language and saving capital. His first company, Mozzaik, scaled to 60 employees within two years before pandemic-era disruption forced a restructuring. Dib Holding was established in its aftermath, deliberately diversified across sectors and built around retained core talent from the earlier venture.

"In Damascus, I learned that buildings can fall," Dib said. "But if you have a team, a real brotherhood of co-founders, you can build anything, anywhere, as many times as it takes."

About Dib Holding

Dib Holding is a venture holding company headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany. Founded in 2020 by Ribal Dib, the group builds and operates technology ventures in digital health, AI education, business productivity software, and real estate across Europe, the Gulf area, and the MENA region. Its active portfolio includes YOLO, Nexa Bildung, Mystro, iMOX Copilot, ImoX Invest, and AREA. More information is available at https://dib-holding.com/.





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