Saviynt Exceeds $300 Million in ARR and Launches Zuma the Enterprise AI Identity Security Platform

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saviynt , a leading provider of identity security solutions, announced significant business momentum, surpassing $300 million in annual recurring revenue while growing bookings by more than 80% and maintaining a leading 96% customer retention rate. It also launched Zuma, a complete AI identity security platform that provides organizations with an innovative, agile, and effective solution to adopt, deploy, and scale AI solutions.

Saviynt’s financial achievements reflect the growing demand for modern identity security, especially with the challenges caused by the rapid utilization of AI. Saviynt developed Zuma after working closely with some of the world’s leading organizations and understanding that AI agents, LLMs, AI-based applications, and non-human identities are multiplying across business functions, yet often without effective oversight. With the launch of Zuma, enterprises can now implement a complete, real-time, intent aware identity security solution purpose built for AI.

“AI is fundamentally changing the identity security equation,” said Sachin Nayyar, CEO of Saviynt. “Enterprises are no longer securing only human users. They are now responsible for AI agents and non-human identities that can decide and access systems at machine speed. Saviynt’s momentum reflects the urgency we are seeing from customers around the world, and Zuma represents a major step forward in helping them embrace AI with confidence and control.”

“Like many large enterprises, we are looking at how to safely scale AI across the business without losing visibility or control,” said Sarita Dsouza, IAM Leader, Cytiva, a Danaher company. “The challenge is that AI agents and non-human identities don’t fit neatly into legacy identity processes. Saviynt is bringing the right pieces together – discovery, ownership, runtime controls, and governance, in a way that maps to how security teams actually need to manage this risk.”

AI moves too rapidly for legacy identity solutions, misapplied cybersecurity applications, and broad IT tools. These infirmities have left enterprises searching for a new approach because the current approaches cannot provide answers to fundamental questions, like:

Where are all my AI agents?

Who created these agents?

What are these agents doing?

Who is overseeing the actions of these agents?

What control do we have over the data and applications they access?





Zuma answers these questions by bringing together new, AI-specific capabilities and existing identity best practices into a single unified control plane made up of Zuma Insights, Zuma Access, and Zuma Governance:

Zuma Insights = Visibility into all identities : Zuma Insights continuously discovers AI agents, LLMs, AI-based applications, and non-human identities across the enterprise. It helps organizations understand what these identities access, who owns them, sees lifecycle changes with a clear timeline view, and understand where risk exists before any gaps become business or financial risks.

: Zuma Insights continuously discovers AI agents, LLMs, AI-based applications, and non-human identities across the enterprise. It helps organizations understand what these identities access, who owns them, sees lifecycle changes with a clear timeline view, and understand where risk exists before any gaps become business or financial risks. Zuma Access = Protection applied at run-time: Zuma Access evaluates agent intent, context, permissions, and risk at runtime to ensure AI agents are only authorized to perform the actions required for a specific task. It prevents privilege misuse and anomalous activity before it can impact the business.

Zuma Access evaluates agent intent, context, permissions, and risk at runtime to ensure AI agents are only authorized to perform the actions required for a specific task. It prevents privilege misuse and anomalous activity before it can impact the business. Zuma Governance = Accountability for all identities: Zuma Governance establishes ownership, lifecycle controls, policy guardrails, access reviews, and audit-ready evidence for AI agents and non-human identities. This lets organizations close governance gaps on unmanaged or orphaned agents and ensure AI and non-human identities are held to stronger accountability standards than human identities.





“Customers are telling us they need more than another dashboard,” added Nayyar. “They need a control plane that can help them see every AI and non-human identity, govern it with accountability, and protect the business in real time. That is the problem Zuma was built to solve.”

Zuma is available now. Learn more , watch a demo , and start a free trial today.

About Saviynt

Saviynt is the identity security platform built to secure the modern enterprise. With Zuma, its complete AI identity security platform, Saviynt helps organizations build, run, and scale AI with confidence. The world’s leading brands trust Saviynt to reduce risk, improve visibility, and support compliance while enabling business agility.

For more information, visit www.saviynt.com .

Media Contact

pr@saviynt.com

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