Flock LPR Footage Helps Build Case Against Road Rage Knife Attack Suspect in Crest Hill

CREST HILL, Ill., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A road rage confrontation on a Will County highway turned violent when a driver exited his vehicle, reached through the open window of another car, and stabbed the driver in the hand with a knife. Flock license plate reader footage placed the suspect's vehicle at the scene and corroborated witness accounts, contributing to an arrest warrant.

The incident occurred on North Broadway Street/Route 53 in Crest Hill on the afternoon of May 1. After an initial altercation on the road, the suspect stopped his vehicle at a traffic light, approached the victim's pickup truck through the passenger door window, and attacked him with a 7-to-8-inch knife. The victim sustained a cut to his right index finger requiring multiple sutures. The knife was recovered lodged in the passenger headrest of his truck.

Crest Hill Police obtained Flock LPR camera footage showing the suspect's vehicle in both lanes of traffic on Broadway Street, with the victim's truck visible directly behind it. Cell phone video captured by two witnesses at a nearby business showed the suspect holding the knife and making threatening statements. The suspect was identified through plate data, eyewitness accounts, and the LPR footage.

An arrest warrant was issued on May 27. The Will County Sheriff's Office captured the suspect on June 4, and he was booked into the Will County Jail on charges including vehicular invasion, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and multiple counts of aggravated assault.

About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.