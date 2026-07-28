Flock LPR Detects Fleeing Suspect Across Three States, Leading to Arrest on Child Sodomy Charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Grayson County man facing allegations of child sexual abuse fled Kentucky as investigators closed in. Flock cameras detected his vehicle in Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee within 48 hours. He was arrested three days later, May 4th 2026, in Bowling Green.

Leitchfield Police Department investigators had been pursuing the case after two juveniles reported being forced into sexual acts by the 37-year-old suspect. When the suspect disappeared and told contacts he would not be returning home, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office filed a missing persons report. A complaint warrant was issued, and law enforcement began working to locate him.

Flock cameras picked up the suspect's vehicle as it moved through multiple southeastern states. On May 4, he was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department on East 16th Avenue and lodged at the Warren County Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. He was charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy.

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