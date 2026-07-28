Rate Companies: Where the Best Women in Mortgage Do Their Best Work

CHICAGO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four of the ten highest-producing women mortgage originators in the country work at Rate Companies, according to Scotsman Guide’s 2026 Top Women Originators rankings . Risha Kilaru, Jennifer Beeston, Fif Ghobadian and Lysa Griffith rank among the best of the best in the industry.

Together, these industry elites have closed $1.1 billion in volume this year alone and $3.3 billion over the past three years, helping 7,188 people with the largest and most important financial decisions of their lives.

“These four are simply incredible. They are exceptional originators, but more importantly, they are exceptional people who deeply care about their customers," said Victor Ciardelli, Chairman and CEO of Rate. "I’ve watched them do this for years and it still blows me away. These are some of the best originators and people I’ve ever seen, and an absolute joy to build to the best platform in the industry with.”

The Scotsman top ten combined for $2.8 billion in volume and 3,351 closed loans, a 12% jump in production from the prior year. Kilaru, Beeston, Ghobadian and Griffith alone accounted for nearly 40% of that total.

The people

Risha Kilaru of OriginPoint turned in the best year of any independent originator in the country with $363.6 million and 290 loans. She built her business, by her own account, from wherever she happened to be.

“Our family of companies is leading the industry with technology that ensures Loan Officers are not tied to a desk or a 9-to-5 schedule,” Kilaru said. “With our phones, we can work anywhere in the world — it’s a privilege not everyone has.”

Jennifer Beeston of Rate closed $259.9 million and a whopping 643 loans — a pace of more than 12 loans a week, every week, all year.

“The support I have received over the years from the community of women at Rate is immense. We really care about each other and about breaking barriers to show all women in the industry there are no limits or glass ceilings,” Beeston said. “With the Rate POD model, cutting edge tech and community support, we can do anything.”

Fif Ghobadian of OriginPoint closed $244.9 million and 238 loans. Twenty-four years into her career she says it still feels like a team effort every single day.

“I’ve been in this business for 24 years, and I can honestly say I’ve never experienced a company culture as cohesive, supportive and team-focused as I have at OriginPoint,” Ghobadian said. “What stands out most to me is that our management, underwriting and support teams are truly aligned around one goal: creating the best, most seamless and most efficient experience possible for our clients and referral partners.”

OriginPoint's Lysa Griffith, based in Kirkland, Washington, closed $243.6 million and 280 loans. The fourth Rate or OriginPoint name on this list, Griffith says it's all about delivering exceptional service to her clients and communities.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support I have received,” said Griffith. “The collaborative culture, innovative loan programs, advanced technology and exceptional people across the organization allow us to serve our clients and referral partners at the highest level while never losing sight of what matters most: taking great care of the clients and communities we serve.”

The ranking

Scotsman Guide’s Top Women Originators list, which debuted in 2019, celebrates outstanding women in residential mortgage lending. To qualify for the 2026 edition, originators needed to produce at least $25 million in volume or close 75 or more loans during 2025.

About Rate

Rate believes true wellness is when your financial, physical and mental health are in harmony. Our mission is to inspire people to live longer, happier and more fulfilling lives. We’ve already helped more than 2 million Americans get into their homes. Now we’re helping them thrive inside their homes — and everywhere else in their lives. To further our mission, Rate is building the world’s largest wellness community to give people the tools, resources and support to build a life they truly love. Learn more at rate.com and download the Rate App today.

Recognition: Chicago Agent Magazine’s Lender of the Year (seven consecutive years); NerdWallet’s Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers (2025) and multiple Best Mortgage Lender recognitions; Fortune’s Best Mortgage Lenders (2025); Forbes’ Best Mortgage Lenders (2025); Motley Fool’s Best Mortgage Lenders (2025); and Motley Fool / MarketWatch’s Most Recommended Mortgage Lender in America (2024).

About OriginPoint

OriginPoint, a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc., and Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP), is an independent retail mortgage company that provides personalized lending services and access to the most competitive low rates through an elite team of the industry’s top mortgage professionals. OriginPoint is a digitally-driven enterprise designed to accelerate growth by continuing to modernize the real estate transaction process through increased speed and efficiency for loan originators, agents and customers. By connecting the top Loan Officers and best real estate agents using the most innovative technology platforms, this national mortgage company is focused on the customer’s ultimate success and satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.originpoint.com .

About Compass

Compass is the #1 independent real estate brokerage in the country. With its suite of AI-driven cloud-based software, Compass is a real estate company with a purpose: to help everyone find their place in the world.

Media Contact

press@rate.com