Flock Camera Flags Shooter's Vehicle Near Scene, Dallas Police Make Arrest the Same Evening

DALLAS, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot by a man who entered a vacant home in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas. A witness photographed the suspect's license plate as he drove away. A Flock camera flagged the vehicle a few miles from the scene that same evening, and the suspect was taken into custody shortly after.

The shooting occurred around 7:00 p.m . Two teenagers were inside a newly constructed but unoccupied home when a man entered and fired a shotgun. The 14-year-old was struck and ran to his home a quarter mile away, where his family called 911. He was taken to a children's hospital, where he was recovering at the time of the report. The second teen was not struck.

A witness near the scene photographed the suspect's truck as he left the area. Flock camera data flagged the vehicle on Jim Miller Road shortly afterward, allowing officers to locate and arrest the suspect. A subsequent search of his truck revealed a shotgun and a stolen pistol. The suspect had a prior felony conviction and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

He was charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.