Kering: Availability of the 2026 First-half report

KERING_Press release -Availability of the 2026 First-half report
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PRESS RELEASE
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July 28, 2026
AVAILABILITY OF THE 2026 FIRST-HALF REPORT
Kering has made its First-Half Report for the period ending June 30, 2026, accessible to the public on its website under the Finance section (https://www.kering.com/en/finance/).
About Kering
Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across couture and ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group’s commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2025, Kering employed 44,000 people and generated revenue of €14.7 billion.
Contacts
|Press
|Emilie Gargatte
|+33 (0)1 45 64 61 20
|emilie.gargatte@kering.com
|Pénélope Linage
|+33 (0)6 76 09 42 10
|penelope.linage-ext@kering.com
|Analysts/investors
|Philippine de Schonen
|+33 (0)6 13 45 68 39
|philippine.deschonen@kering.com
|Victoria Gerard
|+33 (0)6 79 39 85 16
|victoria.gerard@kering.com
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