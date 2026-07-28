Airtripmaker is expanding its business class flight travel to Australia, Africa, Japan, Europe, New Zealand, Bali, Thailand, Singapore by introducing enhanced coverage for global destinations as part of its ongoing growth strategy

Germantown, Maryland, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With rising demand for business class flights, Airtripmaker provides curated options across major international airlines, transparent pricing, and personalized booking support for travelers flying from the United States to all global destinations. The platform serves business travelers, families, and long-stay international passengers looking to fly business class to Singapore, fly business class to Africa and the rest of all global destinations with confidence and convenience.

While the platform has traditionally focused on India-bound travel, the latest expansion includes dedicated travel resources for destinations such as Johannesburg, Cape Town, Frankfurt, London, Paris, Rome, Tokyo, Sydney, Melbourne, Dubai, Singapore, Bangkok and the rest of all other global destinations. This move aligns with increasing global travel demand and the need for structured access to international flight options.

Airtripmaker is developing destination-specific pages and content optimized for high-demand search queries such as "Business class flights to Europe" "Business class flights to Japan“ “Business class flights to Australia" “Business class flights to Thailand” “Business class flights to Bali” & all the remaining global destinations business class pages from USA. These pages are designed to provide users with organized information on routes, airlines, and travel considerations.

"Our goal is to support a wider audience of global travelers by expanding beyond India-focused routes and offering comprehensive travel information across multiple destinations," said Sam Malhotra.

In addition to expanding its destination coverage, the company is focusing on improving user experience through structured navigation, keyword-driven content, and route-based categorization.

This expansion reflects Airtripmaker's broader vision of becoming a global travel discovery platform that helps users explore and compare international flight options efficiently.

About Airtripmaker

Airtripmaker is an online travel platform offering flight discovery solutions across global destinations, with a focus on long-haul travel and structured content for improved usability.

For more info visit: https://www.airtripmaker.com