Alaska Airlines Strengthens West Coast Access to La Paz, Opening the Door to Baja California Sur's Premier Coastal Destination

Los Angeles, CA, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelers across the U.S. now have easier access to one of Mexico's most extraordinary coastal destinations thanks to Alaska Airlines' nonstop flights between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Manuel Márquez de León International Airport (LAP).

The direct route further strengthens connectivity and provides travelers with a convenient gateway to pristine beaches, protected natural areas, authentic Baja cuisine and culture, and unforgettable outdoor adventures.

Through Alaska Airlines' extensive network, travelers from Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Diego, San Jose, Sacramento, and other key U.S. gateways can conveniently connect in Los Angeles to La Paz, making the destination more accessible than ever.

As demand for meaningful, nature-based travel experiences continues to grow, La Paz offers a refreshing alternative to more crowded beach destinations, where visitors can immerse themselves in spectacular landscapes, abundant marine life, and authentic local culture.

"The Alaska Airlines service marks an important milestone for La Paz, strengthening our connection to one of our key international markets," said Luz María Zepeda, Director General of La Paz Tourism Trust. "With convenient access from Los Angeles and connections across the West Coast, more U.S. travelers can experience the extraordinary natural beauty, marine biodiversity and warm hospitality that define La Paz."

This community is celebrated for its spectacular Bahía de La Paz, a protected area where calm turquoise waters provide the ideal setting for boating, sailing, kayaking and paddleboarding. Just offshore lies the breathtaking Espíritu Santo Island, a UNESCO World Heritage site renowned for its dramatic landscapes, secluded beaches and exceptional biodiversity.

Visitors can snorkel alongside colorful tropical fish, swim with playful sea lions at Los Islotes, or simply relax on pristine white-sand beaches accessible only by boat. No visit to La Paz is complete without a day at Balandra Beach, consistently recognized as one of Mexico's most beautiful beaches.

Famous for its crystal-clear, shallow waters, iconic mushroom-shaped rock formation and protected natural setting, Balandra offers an idyllic setting for swimming, paddleboarding and enjoying the breathtaking scenery that has made La Paz one of Mexico's leading sustainable tourism destinations.

La Paz also serves as the ideal gateway to some of Baja California Sur's most iconic destinations. Travelers can immerse themselves in the artistic charm, boutique galleries, and acclaimed culinary scene of Todos Santos; discover the tranquil beaches and striking desert landscapes of La Ventana; or head to Los Barriles, renowned for offshore fishing, a laid-back atmosphere, and waterfront dining.

Throughout the summer, visitors can also enjoy unforgettable wildlife encounters, snorkeling, scuba diving, sailing, mountain biking, hiking, and sunset cruises, all offering countless ways to experience the Baja California Peninsula's extraordinary beauty and biodiversity. Summer also marks the start of La Paz's prime sport fishing season.

The waters around Bahía de La Paz, Los Barriles, La Ventana, and Isla Cerralvo (Jacques Cousteau Island) are internationally renowned for their rich marine biodiversity, exceptional fishing, and stunning coastal scenery.

Whether planning a long weekend or an extended vacation, La Paz offers a refreshing blend of adventure, relaxation and authentic culture—all now more accessible than ever thanks to Alaska Airlines' nonstop flights from Los Angeles.

About La Paz, BCS

La Paz, the capital of Baja California Sur in Mexico, is a desert paradise nestled between the Sea of Cortez and the Pacific Ocean. With its rich cultural tapestry, diverse marine life, and commitment to sustainable tourism, La Paz invites travelers to explore, connect, and experience the true essence of Baja California Sur.

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