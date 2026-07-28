M&C Communications Selected to Lead Worth the Wait’s Brand-New Oncofertility Speakers Bureau

Denver, CO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many adolescent and young adult (AYA) cancer survivors, the chance to build a family later can depend on conversations that should happen upon or just after a cancer diagnosis. However, a 2024 Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open study found that nearly half of reproductive-age patients with early-onset cancer did not recall discussing fertility preservation options before treatment began.

Whether an AYA is thinking about family planning at the time of diagnosis, or it's the furthest thing from their mind, the long-term implications can be profound.

This is why Worth the Wait has selected M&C Communications to lead its Oncofertility Speakers Bureau . By helping advocates share their personal stories to raise awareness about fertility preservation and family-building after cancer, they will be empowered to shed light on a sensitive topic not often discussed in traditional or non-traditional media.

Worth the Wait empowers young adult and adolescent cancer survivors on their path to parenthood by providing financial support, educational resources, and advocacy for oncofertility. Through the Oncofertility Speakers Bureau, survivors are using their lived experience to help patients, families, providers, policymakers, and the public better understand what is at stake when a cancer diagnosis intersects with future hopes of having a family.

Leveraging its Insider Media Relations™ expertise, M&C Communications will work with Worth the Wait speakers to hone their storytelling skills, prepare for media interviews, build interview confidence, and develop relationships with reporters and producers covering cancer, survivorship, fertility preservation, health equity, family-building, and patient advocacy.

“We help advocates turn their deeply personal experiences into inspiring stories that educate the public about preserving their fertility options when they are first diagnosed,” said Diane Mulligan, Founder and President of M&C Communications. “We have learned through research that a majority of the time, doctors aren’t bringing up this topic when they first discuss cancer treatment. Patients may not know to even ask about the treatment’s impact on their fertility. Hearing an advocate’s lived experience can prompt these life-changing discussions and change how people understand family planning even in the midst of a cancer diagnosis.”

For many young adults, the impact of cancer does not end when treatment does. It can shape relationships, finances, identity, family planning, and the futures they imagined before diagnosis, adding another layer of complexity that this group of advocates can shed light on.

“Too many young adults face cancer treatment without fully understanding how it may affect their ability to build a family in the future. Worth the Wait’s Oncofertility Speakers Bureau gives survivors a way to turn their experiences into education and advocacy, helping other patients ask questions earlier and know they are not alone,” said Megan Scherer, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Worth the Wait. “Partnering with M&C Communications helps us prepare advocates to share those stories with the clarity, confidence, and compassion this issue deserves.”

For more information about Worth the Wait’s Oncofertility Speakers Bureau, visit https://worththewaitcharity.com/about-us/oncofertility-speakers-bureau/ .

About Worth the Wait

Worth the Wait is a national nonprofit helping adolescent and young adult (AYA) cancer survivors pursue parenthood after cancer. The organization supports male and female AYA patients and survivors with fertility preservation, fertility treatments, adoption, surrogacy, education, and advocacy. Through financial assistance, educational resources, survivor-centered support, and awareness initiatives, Worth the Wait works to bring greater visibility to parenthood after cancer and ensure young patients and survivors have the information, resources, and hope they need to move forward. Learn more at worththewaitcharity.com.

About M&C Communications