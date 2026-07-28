Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) Stock Drop: Investors Who Lost Money May Be Eligible to Participate in Securities Class Action

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) securities between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The lawsuit alleges that Intuit misled investors about the sustainability and growth of its business, including its TurboTax business, and failed to disclose increasing competitive and pricing pressures affecting its tax-related operations.

Investors who purchased INTU securities during the Class Period and suffered losses may have legal rights. Investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff must act by September 8, 2026.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or call (800) 350-6003.

What Is the Intuit Class Action About?

According to the complaint, Intuit made positive statements concerning its competitive advantages, growth prospects, business model, and operations while allegedly failing to disclose material adverse information about its tax-related business.

The complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose that:

Intuit had overstated the Company's competitive advantages and growth prospects and the strength and sustainability of its business model and operations;

Intuit was losing significant business in its tax-related operations, particularly TurboTax , due in part to increasing competitive and pricing pressures; and

, due in part to increasing competitive and pricing pressures; and Intuit's previously issued FY 2026 TurboTax revenue growth guidance was unreliable and/or unrealistic.





According to the complaint, these undisclosed conditions allegedly made Intuit's prior growth expectations materially misleading to investors.

Why Did Intuit Stock Fall?

According to the complaint, information concerning Intuit's business prospects and operations emerged on May 20, 2026.

That day, Reuters published a report stating that Intuit planned to cut approximately 17% of its global workforce, or about 3,000 employees, as part of an effort to streamline operations and focus on key strategic priorities, including artificial intelligence. The report also stated that Intuit planned to close its Reno and Woodland Hills offices as part of a strategic restructuring.

Following the report, Intuit's stock price declined $15.78 per share, or approximately 3.95%, to close at $383.93 per share on May 20, 2026. Later that day, after the market closed, Intuit announced its fiscal third-quarter 2026 financial results.

Following the Company's results, Intuit's stock price fell another $76.86 per share, or approximately 20.02%, to close at $307.07 per share on May 21, 2026.

What Happened to Intuit's TurboTax Business?

The lawsuit alleges that Intuit was experiencing significant competitive and pricing pressure in its tax-related business, particularly its TurboTax business.

According to the complaint, Intuit's prior statements about the sustainability of its growth and its FY 2026 TurboTax revenue expectations did not adequately account for these challenges.

The lawsuit alleges that the Company's growth outlook was therefore materially overstated during the Class Period.

How Much Did INTU Stock Fall?

According to the complaint:

On May 20, 2026 , INTU declined approximately 3.95% , falling $15.78 per share to close at $383.93.

, INTU declined approximately , falling $15.78 per share to close at $383.93. On May 21, 2026, following Intuit's fiscal third-quarter 2026 results, INTU declined approximately 20.02%, falling $76.86 per share to close at $307.07.





The lawsuit alleges that these disclosures revealed information that contradicted or undermined Intuit's prior representations concerning its business prospects and growth.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the Intuit Class Action?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) securities between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026 may be eligible to participate in the proposed securities class action.

If you purchased INTU securities during the Class Period and suffered losses, you may have rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a representative investor appointed by the court to act on behalf of other members of the proposed class and help direct the litigation.

Investors do not have to become lead plaintiff to potentially participate in any recovery obtained through the litigation.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is September 8, 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Intuit class action about?

The lawsuit alleges that Intuit misled investors about the sustainability and growth of its business, including its TurboTax business, while failing to disclose increasing competitive and pricing pressures.

Why did Intuit stock fall?

According to the complaint, INTU stock declined after reports emerged that Intuit planned to cut approximately 17% of its global workforce and after the Company reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter 2026 results.

How much did INTU stock fall on May 21, 2026?

Intuit's stock declined approximately 20.02%, falling $76.86 per share from $383.93 to $307.07.

What happened to Intuit's TurboTax business?

The complaint alleges that Intuit was losing significant business in its tax-related operations, particularly TurboTax, because of increasing competitive and pricing pressures.

What is the Intuit workforce reduction?

Intuit reportedly planned to reduce its global workforce by approximately 17%, or about 3,000 employees, as part of a restructuring intended to streamline operations and focus on key strategic priorities, including AI.

What is the Intuit securities lawsuit deadline?

Investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff must submit their papers to the court by September 8, 2026.

Who can participate in the Intuit lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Intuit securities between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026 may be eligible to participate in the proposed class action.

Do I have to become lead plaintiff?

No. Investors do not have to seek appointment as lead plaintiff to potentially participate in any recovery obtained through the litigation.

Does it cost anything to participate?

Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Investors never pay attorneys' fees or litigation expenses. If there is a recovery for shareholders, defendants pay fees and expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Intuit securities class action may submit an inquiry, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or call (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders, secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history, and achieved governance reforms at over 400 Fortune 1000 companies.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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