Rescue Your Tech: Urban Armor Gear Launches the All-New UAG // DRYOUT® Collection

Irvine, CA, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG), leading designer of rugged, lightweight mobile device cases, power and accessories, is excited to announce the launch of its all-new UAG // DRYOUT® collection, a purpose-built line of carry solutions engineered to protect, carry, and rescue your essential tech. Technology goes everywhere with us, and so does water. From rain and snow to spills and sudden drops, moisture can quickly compromise a device. At UAG, preparation has always been the standard, and the UAG // DRYOUT® collection extends that mindset beyond prevention and into recovery, engineered to support your device after exposure happens.

At the heart of the collection is DRYOUT® Active Moisture-Removal Technology™, a patented, reusable technology engineered to help protect electronics and valuable gear from one of their most overlooked threats: moisture. This marks UAG's first collection to integrate the technology across products designed to carry, protect, and help rescue essential tech. Engineered to absorb over 10x more moisture than rice, DRYOUT® actively pulls moisture from devices exposed to water or humidity, traps it within a super-absorbent core, and releases it when reset in sunlight, direct heat, or forced airflow, so it is ready to rescue your tech again and again. The rice trick is over. DRYOUT is the science-backed solution.

The UAG // DRYOUT collection features:

Active Moisture-Removal Technology: Even 1% of moisture can lead to 100% device failure. The DRYOUT-lined interior actively rescues your tech from rain, sweat, condensation, humidity, and more, helping prevent rust, corrosion, shorted circuits, and lens fog after exposure.

Pull, Trap, Release: DRYOUT® works in three steps. It pulls moisture away from your device, traps it within its super-absorbent core, and releases it when exposed to sunlight, direct heat, or forced airflow. Designed for repeat use, it resets in sunlight and is ready for the next save.

Built for Real Recovery: Instead of relying on outdated solutions or hoping for the best, DRYOUT® is a proactive part of your gear kit, a purpose-built recovery tool designed to be ready before you need it and to help rescue your tech when it matters most.

A Purpose-Built Collection: From the device-agnostic Phone Rescue Pouch and AirPod Rescue Pouch to the Tech Sling, Ultimate Laptop Sleeve, Tech Tote, 18L Rolltop Backpack, and 22L Backpack, every product is engineered to protect, carry, and rescue the essential tech you take everywhere.

“This launch is a defining moment for our brand,” said Casey Bevington, Chief Brand Officer at UAG. “Just as we started with Military Spec Drop protection, we continue to bring new technology to market that has been tested and proven to protect your devices. This collection with DRYOUT® represents an important next step in our mission to Rescue Your Tech.”

"This partnership marks an important milestone for DRYOUT," said Romney Williams, CEO of DRYOUT. "UAG has built an outstanding reputation for designing premium products that people trust to protect the technology they rely on every day. Their commitment to innovation and uncompromising quality makes them an ideal partner for DRYOUT. Together, we're bringing Active Moisture-Removal Technology to the products people trust to carry and protect their essential tech in a way that simply hasn't existed before. We're excited to see what this collaboration represents for the future of both brands."

The new UAG // DRYOUT collection is available July 27th, 2026 on the Urban Armor Gear website and at select retail partners. To learn more about the collection or to purchase, visit www.urbanarmorgear.com/dryout

About Urban Armor Gear

Founded over a decade ago on a simple premise; to make a superior product that would allow us to take our tech further. Today we continue to create quality rugged protective gear for your essential tech devices; developed from an obsessive dedication to quality, a commitment to inspired design and fueled by an authentic community. Designed, engineered and proven in Southern California, we are Built to Go Further, we are UAG.

Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com/dryout or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

About DRYOUT®

DRYOUT® pioneered Active Moisture-Removal Technology™, a new category of product protection. DRYOUT's patented, reusable technology is designed to help recover electronics and valuable gear after exposure to water, humidity, or condensation — rather than simply keeping moisture out. DRYOUT partners with innovative brands and OEMs to design, develop, and produce their next-generation storage and carry products, such as cases, bags, and packs, engineered with DRYOUT technology. Trusted by leading brands, government agencies, and defense suppliers, DRYOUT is bringing Active Moisture-Removal Technology™ to consumer, commercial, and mission-critical applications. Learn more at DRYOUT.com.

Contact Info



Chuck Melber

UAGChuck@peregrinepr.co

+1 949-329-0500