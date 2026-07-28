Flock LPR Links Suspect Vehicle to Target Store Shooting, Arrest Made in One Day

MESA, Ariz., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A man was shot inside a Target store in Mesa with life-threatening injuries. Flock license plate reader data identified the suspect's vehicle and linked it to a local address. The suspect was arrested the following day.

The shooting occurred inside the store's restroom area on a Sunday night. Store surveillance video captured two men running toward the restrooms around the time of the shooting. The victim, who was shot in the torso, was transported to a hospital and was undergoing multiple surgeries at the time of the report. A single shell casing was recovered at the scene.

Investigators used Flock LPR data to identify the vehicle used by the suspects, a blue Toyota Camry, and trace it to a Mesa address. Officers obtained and executed a search warrant at that address, where they located the primary suspect. A firearm matching the one used in the shooting was also recovered from the car.

A 21-year-old man was arrested the following morning and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm within city limits. Bond was set at $500,000 at his initial court appearance.

About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.