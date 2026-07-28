Rentomojo Strengthens Its Delhi Water Purifier Programme With In-House Models, Six-Month Filter Replacement and Lifetime Maintenance From ₹292 a Month

Bangalore, India, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentomojo is strengthening its position as a specialist water-purification provider in Delhi with an expanded programme built around in-house and private-label purifier models, technology-matched RO and non-RO options, free filter replacement every six months, dedicated customer support and free maintenance and repair for the duration of the subscription. For more information, visit https://www.rentomojo.com/delhi/appliances/water-purifiers-on-rent

The programme is designed to address one of the largest service gaps in the water-purifier category: households often purchase a purifier without knowing whether its filtration technology matches the water supplied in their locality, then struggle to secure timely filter replacements, repairs and technician support after installation.

Rentomojo’s Delhi water purifier plans start at ₹292 a month for a non-RO unit, while its private-label RO option is listed from ₹391 a month. The company also carries RO+UV and alkaline configurations for households requiring more advanced treatment.

Across Dwarka, Rohini, Saket, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Mayur Vihar and other parts of Delhi, water quality can vary significantly by locality, building and season. That variation means the most expensive or technically advanced purifier is not automatically the correct choice.

In areas where total dissolved solids are already low, a non-RO purifier with the appropriate microbiological treatment may be more suitable than a full reverse-osmosis system. Dissolved solids and bacteriological safety are treated as separate parameters under IS 10500:2012, the Bureau of Indian Standards drinking-water specification, which sets an acceptable TDS limit of 500 mg/L while establishing distinct microbiological requirements.

The distinction matters because selecting the wrong purifier can be expensive in both directions. A household in a genuinely high-TDS locality that installs only a basic filtration unit may not be treating the water adequately. A household in a low-TDS locality that buys a full RO system may spend ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 upfront, followed by ₹4,000 to ₹6,000 a year in servicing and filter costs, for filtration technology that may not match the primary water-quality issue.

Rentomojo’s programme is structured to move the category away from a one-size-fits-all appliance purchase and towards a managed purification service. Customers can select from RO and non-RO models depending on the water profile and household requirement, while the company manages installation, filter replacement, repairs and ongoing maintenance.

Free filter replacement every six months is included across eligible Rentomojo purifier plans. Repairs and annual maintenance are also covered for the duration of the subscription, reducing the need for customers to locate independent technicians or negotiate separate service contracts after the purifier has been installed.

The company supports the service through its in-house network of technicians and customer-support teams. Professional delivery and installation are scheduled through Rentomojo’s service network, which operates at a 2.54-day average across the company’s wider network, helping households avoid the extended installation and repair delays frequently associated with fragmented third-party service providers.

This service infrastructure is central to Rentomojo’s effort to establish water purification as a specialist category rather than another appliance listing within a broad rental catalogue. The company’s programme combines the purifier, installation, scheduled filter replacement, repair support, annual maintenance and relocation assistance within one monthly plan.

Under traditional ownership, a household makes a fixed technology decision at the time of purchase. If the purifier proves unsuitable for the locality’s water profile, the customer is left with the cost of changing the unit or continuing to pay for maintenance on a system that does not match the requirement.

Annual servicing and repair for owned water purifiers can cost approximately ₹3,000 to ₹3,500, according to Rentomojo’s draft red herring prospectus filed on March 27, 2026. In some cases, recurring annual servicing can represent a substantial percentage of the original product value, while the resale market for used purifiers remains limited.

A managed rental plan changes the economics of that decision. Instead of committing ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 upfront, customers can access a technology-appropriate purifier from ₹292 a month, with servicing and maintenance incorporated into the subscription.

Rentomojo’s private-label RO purifier, listed from ₹391 a month, was described as among the lowest-priced purifier rental offerings assessed in the Redseer Report as of December 31, 2025. Higher-tier RO+UV and alkaline options are available for households with more complex filtration requirements.

Minimum subscription tenure begins at three months and extends to 36 months. Customers can book through the Rentomojo website or app using standard KYC and a refundable security deposit. Monthly billing is available through card, UPI and net banking, while advance-payment plans may carry discounts of up to 15%.

Relocation support is included within Rentomojo’s operating network. Where a customer moves home or the water profile changes, the subscription model provides greater flexibility than owning and transporting a purifier that was selected for a different building or locality.

For households in Delhi’s low-TDS localities, the programme provides access to non-RO filtration without forcing customers into a more expensive RO purchase. For households with higher TDS or more complex water-quality requirements, Rentomojo offers RO, RO+UV and alkaline configurations within the same managed-service structure.

The result is a water-purification programme built around three connected requirements: selecting the appropriate filtration technology, ensuring that the purifier is installed correctly and maintaining the unit throughout its usable life.

By combining its own purifier models with scheduled six-month filter replacement, dedicated customer support, professional installation and free maintenance and repair, Rentomojo is positioning itself as a full-service water-purification provider rather than an aggregator of third-party appliances. To learn more, visit https://www.rentomojo.com/delhi/appliances-on-rent

About Rentomojo

Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions, water purifiers and other household products through subscription-based monthly plans.

According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven, full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers. The company operates across 22 cities, serves 227,511 live subscribers and has an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters.

Rentomojo subscriptions include maintenance, annual servicing and relocation support on eligible products and plans. Furniture rentals start at ₹79 a month, with minimum tenure beginning at three months and extending to 36 months.

Disclaimer: This release has been prepared using publicly available information, Rentomojo listings, IS 10500:2012 and the company’s March 2026 draft red herring prospectus. Pricing, delivery times, product availability, discounts and plan inclusions may vary by city, product, locality and subscription tenure and are subject to change.

Attachment