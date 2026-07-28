Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Size/Share Worth USD 270.9 Billion by 2035 at a 14.13% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Solution, Services), By Component (Solutions, Electronic Health Records (EHR) Solutions, Telehealth & Virtual Care Platforms, Healthcare Analytics Platforms, AI & Machine Learning Solutions, Cloud Healthcare Platforms, Cybersecurity Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Solutions, Patient Engagement Solutions, Others, Services, Consulting Services, Implementation & Integration Services, Training & Education Services, Managed Services, Support & Maintenance Services), By Technology (Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Big Data & Healthcare Analytics, Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), Blockchain, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Cybersecurity Technologies, Digital Twin Technology, Extended Reality (AR/VR/MR), Others), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, On-Premise), By Organization Size (Large Healthcare Enterprises, Small & Medium Healthcare Organizations), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global digital transformation in healthcare market size & share was valued at approximately USD 72.3 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 81.7 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 270.9 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 14.13% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

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Global Digital transformation in healthcare Market Revenue and Trends

Digital Transformation in Healthcare market definition This market includes various advanced digital technologies like AI, cloud computing, big data analytics, IoMT, blockchain, telemedicine, and HIMS that are used by various healthcare entities like hospitals, clinics, diagnostic labs, pharmaceutical firms and healthcare payers for transformation in their processes, resulting in betterment of clinical results, optimization of operations, and increase in patient engagement.

This Digital Transformation in Healthcare market is predicted to register significant expansion in its growth owing to escalating expenditure on health IT infrastructure, massive implementation of EHR, wide-spread Telemedicine solutions and ever growing health-value proposition supported by government’s smart health projects and programs.

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What are the factors that have a significant contribution to the growth of the global digital transformation in the healthcare market?

The focus on connected health ecosystems, interoperability, patient-centricity, and enhanced operational efficiency is accelerating the use of digital healthcare solutions on a worldwide basis. Medical service providers are investing in cloud based software, AI-enhanced clinical decision support tools, telemedicine solutions, and digital healthcare applications in an effort to improve health coordination, minimize administrative tasks, and increase patient outcomes.

The prevalence of chronic conditions, an ageing populace, and rising expenses are further contributing to an increase in the demand for digital health solutions. Similarly, favorable initiatives regarding the use of electronic health records (EHRs), health data interoperability, telemedicine payment reimbursement, and the compliance of security regulations also tend to create a supportive environment for market growth.

Innovation in various technologies like artificial intelligence, generative AI, machine learning, cloud, blockchain, predictive analytics and IoMT will further speed up digital transformation across the healthcare industry. These innovations facilitate integrated real-time data, diagnostic prediction, customized planning of medical care, and automated workflow solutions. It further enhances accessibility to medical facilities and brings down operational costs.

Governments, healthcare companies, and tech firms significantly contribute to the expansion of digital transformation in the healthcare market throughout the forecast period by investing in smart hospitals, medical devices, precisely engineered medications, and integrated medical solutions.

(A free sample of the Digital Transformation in Healthcare report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

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The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

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Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

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Opportunities Impact Analysis

Impact Factor Estimated CAGR Impact Regional Relevance Market Impact Expansion of AI-powered clinical decision support and generative AI applications +3.7% North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Creates new opportunities for intelligent diagnostics, workflow automation, and personalized healthcare Growing adoption of telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and virtual care +3.1% North America, Asia Pacific, Europe Expands access to healthcare and accelerates digital health platform adoption Government investments in national digital health infrastructure and smart hospitals +2.6% Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe Supports large-scale modernization of healthcare systems and healthcare IT deployment Increasing interoperability through FHIR, EHR integration, and Health Information Exchange (HIE) +2.5% North America, Europe Enhances connected care, data sharing, and coordinated patient management Rising adoption of cloud-based healthcare platforms and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions +2.4% Global Enables scalable healthcare IT infrastructure and reduces operational costs

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the digital transformation in healthcare market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the digital transformation in the healthcare market forward?

What are the top companies in the digital transformation in the healthcare industry?

What are the different categories that the digital transformation in healthcare market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Digital Transformation in Healthcare market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Challenges Impact Analysis

Impact Factor Estimated CAGR Impact Regional Relevance Market Impact Cybersecurity threats and increasing healthcare data breaches -2.8% Global Raises compliance costs and limits confidence in digital healthcare platforms Legacy healthcare IT infrastructure and interoperability limitations -1.9% Global Slows seamless integration of healthcare systems and data exchange Complex regulatory compliance and healthcare data privacy requirements -1.8% North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Delays deployment of innovative digital health technologies Shortage of skilled healthcare IT professionals and digital transformation expertise -1.6% Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Restricts implementation and optimization of advanced healthcare technologies Budget constraints and high implementation costs among smaller healthcare providers -1.5% Emerging Markets Slows adoption of enterprise-scale digital transformation solutions

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Browse the full “Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Solution, Services), By Component (Solutions, Electronic Health Records (EHR) Solutions, Telehealth & Virtual Care Platforms, Healthcare Analytics Platforms, AI & Machine Learning Solutions, Cloud Healthcare Platforms, Cybersecurity Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Solutions, Patient Engagement Solutions, Others, Services, Consulting Services, Implementation & Integration Services, Training & Education Services, Managed Services, Support & Maintenance Services), By Technology (Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Big Data & Healthcare Analytics, Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), Blockchain, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Cybersecurity Technologies, Digital Twin Technology, Extended Reality (AR/VR/MR), Others), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, On-Premise), By Organization Size (Large Healthcare Enterprises, Small & Medium Healthcare Organizations), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/digital-transformation-in-healthcare-market

Segment Insight

By Component

In terms of components, the global digital transformation in healthcare market is classified into solutions and services. The Solutions segment holds the largest share and also represents the fastest-growing segment in the market in 2025, with growing adoptions of EHR, HIS, telemedicine, healthcare analytics, AI-based clinical decision support systems, and patient engagement solutions.

Organizations are keen on building connected digital ecosystems that support data interoperability, automate clinical and administrative workflows, improve care coordination, and facilitate value-based care delivery. Implementation, consulting, integration, and managed services are crucial components of these transformations and continue to support healthcare providers across their digital transformation journey.

By Technology

The artificial intelligence (AI) & machine learning technology segment is expected to lead market growth. AI and machine learning are used to support clinical decision-making, streamline repetitive administrative tasks, enhance diagnostic accuracy, optimize hospital operations, perform predictive analytics, analyze medical images, facilitate virtual health assistants, improve clinical documentation, aid drug discovery, and create personalized treatment plans.

Technological innovations in generative AI, NLP, and multimodal AI models help organizations extract meaningful insights from complex medical data, making AI a foundational technology for the future of digital healthcare.

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By Deployment Mode

The cloud-based deployment mode is anticipated to hold the largest market share, as healthcare organizations migrate key applications and patient data to secure cloud environments. Cloud infrastructure enables the integration of electronic health records (EHR), telemedicine platforms, laboratory systems, imaging platforms, analytics tools, etc. In a unified platform and ensures increased scalability, accessibility, disaster recovery, and operational flexibility. Increasing adoption of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), hybrid cloud strategies, and AI-enabled healthcare platforms is driving the growth of cloud-based deployment models.

By Organization Size

The Large Healthcare Enterprises segment is expected to dominate the market share due to their high investments in enterprise healthcare IT infrastructure, AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and advanced analytics. Large hospitals, integrated delivery systems, and multispecialty organizations have ample resources and capabilities to adopt enterprise-wide digital transformation initiatives. These organizations are early adopters of interoperable health information exchanges (HIE), smart hospitals, IoMT (Internet of Medical Things), and enterprise-wide automation platforms to enhance operational efficiency and improve patient outcomes and engagement.

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Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest market share of the digital transformation in healthcare market. The region benefits from robust healthcare infrastructure, high penetration of EHR systems, wide adoption of cloud services, government initiatives, and substantial investments in AI, healthcare analytics, and digital health innovation. Well-established reimbursement systems and supportive regulatory policies for interoperability, security, and value-based care also fuel continuous investments in healthcare modernization in this region.

Asia Pacific is predicted to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. Rapid healthcare digitalization, increasing healthcare spending, expansion of internet connectivity, and substantial government investment in national digital health programs drive the growth of the digital transformation in the healthcare market in the Asia Pacific. China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia are rapidly adopting telemedicine, AI-enabled healthcare, cloud computing, smart hospitals, and remote patient monitoring.

The large patient base, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and expanding healthcare infrastructure create massive opportunities for healthcare technology providers in this region.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 81.7 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 270.9 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 72.3 billion CAGR Growth Rate 14.13% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Component, Component, Technology, Deployment Mode, Organization Size and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

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Recent Developments

In 2025: Oracle Health Corporation expanded its generative AI capabilities across its electronic health record (EHR) platform, enabling automated clinical documentation, AI-assisted decision support, and workflow optimization to improve operational efficiency and patient care across healthcare organizations

List of the prominent players in the Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market:

Oracle Health Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC (Google Cloud)

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

Veradigm LLC

Salesforce Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Teladoc Health Inc.

Athenahealth Inc.

eClinicalWorks

Others

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The Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Component

Solutions Electronic Health Records (EHR) Solutions Telehealth & Virtual Care Platforms Healthcare Analytics Platforms AI & Machine Learning Solutions Cloud Healthcare Platforms Cybersecurity Solutions Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Solutions Patient Engagement Solutions Others

Services Consulting Services Implementation & Integration Services Training & Education Services Managed Services Support & Maintenance Services



By Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning

Cloud Computing

Big Data & Healthcare Analytics

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)

Blockchain

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Cybersecurity Technologies

Digital Twin Technology

Extended Reality (AR/VR/MR)

Others

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-Based Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size

Large Healthcare Enterprises

Small & Medium Healthcare Organizations

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Digital Transformation in the Healthcare Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Digital Transformation in the Healthcare Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Digital Transformation in the Healthcare Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's the market analysis of digital transformation in the healthcare market by considering applications and types?

What are projections of the global digital transformation in the healthcare industry considering capacity, production, and production value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a digital transformation in the analysis of the healthcare market chain for upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the digital transformation in the healthcare industry? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Digital Transformation in the Healthcare Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Digital Transformation in the Healthcare Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Report

The Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare The market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Digital Transformation in the Healthcare Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global digital transformation in the healthcare market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide digital transformation in the healthcare market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the digital transformation in the healthcare market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the digital transformation in the healthcare market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide in the Digital Transformation in the healthcare market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the digital transformation in the healthcare industry.

Managers in the Digital Transformation in Healthcare sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data on the worldwide digital transformation in the healthcare market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in digital transformation in healthcare products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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