The Cooperative of American Physicians Promotes Simon Russell to Vice President of Underwriting

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. (CAP), a leading provider of medical malpractice coverage, announced the promotion of Simon Russell to Vice President of Underwriting.

Mr. Russell joined CAP in 2008 and most recently served as Assistant Vice President of Membership Development, where he played a key role in cultivating and overseeing relationships with CAP's network of referral partners and affinity groups. His efforts contributed to CAP’s ongoing period of unprecedented membership growth, helping the organization surpass 13,000 physician members.

“Simon's impact on CAP's growth and success has been significant,” said CAP Chief Executive Officer Sarah Scher. “Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a deep commitment to our members, a thorough understanding of our unique business model, and an ability to build meaningful relationships throughout California's physician community. Simon's experience, leadership, and strategic perspective make him exceptionally well-suited for this role.”

In his new position, Mr. Russell will report to Chief Underwriting Officer Alyson Lewis and will be responsible for advancing underwriting operations in support of CAP's commitment to excellence, service, and long-term financial strength. He will work closely with CAP’s Underwriting and Membership Development teams to deliver the high level of responsiveness CAP's physician members expect, while ensuring the rigorous evaluation of prospective members that has long contributed to the organization's stability and success.

“Simon brings a unique combination of business development expertise, operational knowledge, and understanding of what makes CAP different in the marketplace,” said Ms. Lewis. “Having spent years building awareness of CAP’s value among physicians and contributing to our tremendous growth, he has developed insights that will be invaluable to our team.”

Aimee Mazzacano will succeed Mr. Russell as Assistant Vice President of Membership Development and will lead efforts to grow and strengthen CAP's referral business. Ms. Mazzacano joined the organization in 2007 and most recently served as Senior Account Executive, playing a key role in supporting CAP's continued membership growth.

The Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. (CAP), established in 1975, offers superior medical professional liability coverage to California physicians through the Mutual Protection Trust (MPT). Cooperative of American Physicians Insurance Company (CAPIC), an Arizona-domiciled surplus lines insurance company, provides medical professional liability coverage to large medical groups and is a non-admitted insurer. CAP supports its members through offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, and Walnut Creek. CAP is licensed as a California surplus lines broker (License No. 0B72723). For more information, visit www.CAPphysicians.com.

Contact: Ernest Khirallah

EKhirallah@CAPphysicians.com

213-473-8737