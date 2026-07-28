Golden Eagle Strategies Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell, Advancing Hypergrowth Investing Through Decades of Growth Stock Research

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Eagle Strategies, LLC, sponsor of the Dynamic Hypergrowth ETF (NASDAQ: HYP), will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell today, marking a milestone in the firm's mission to advance Hypergrowth Investing as a distinct category within growth investing and bring greater investor awareness to a segment of the equity market that Golden Eagle's research suggests is significantly underrepresented in major market indexes. The HYP ETF was developed to translate decades of growth stock research into an actively managed ETF focused on companies demonstrating exceptional revenue growth.

"For nearly five decades, my research has been driven by a single goal: seeking to identify the common threads of top performing stocks," said Robert Zuccaro, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Golden Eagle Strategies. "Across 10 bull markets and 9 bear markets, my objective has remained unchanged: to better understand what drives the market's biggest winners. That research ultimately led us to identify Hypergrowth Stocks, defined as companies exhibiting at least 40% year-over-year sales growth, and inspired the creation of HYP."

Golden Eagle Strategies has emerged as a pioneer in Hypergrowth Investing, a discipline focused on identifying companies exhibiting extraordinary revenue acceleration regardless of sector, industry, or market capitalization. Unlike many growth-oriented strategies that have become concentrated in a handful of mega-cap technology stocks, Hypergrowth Investing seeks opportunities across the broader market, recognizing that leadership can emerge from any sector as economic and innovation cycles evolve.

The firm's Dynamic Hypergrowth ETF (HYP) was launched to provide investors with access to this differentiated segment of the market through an actively managed strategy built on Golden Eagle's proprietary research process. The strategy employs a systematic approach to evaluating thousands of U.S.-listed companies in search of those demonstrating exceptional revenue growth.

Earlier this year, Golden Eagle Strategies released its inaugural Hypergrowth Trend Report, further advancing its effort to define and educate investors about Hypergrowth Stocks as a distinct asset class. Drawing on approximately 250,000 stock-performance observations spanning more than 15 years, the report examines how hypergrowth leadership evolves across sectors, industries, and market cycles. According to the firm's research, Hypergrowth Stocks represented an average of approximately 2% of the S&P 500 between 2009 and 2025, despite occurring across a broad range of sectors and market capitalizations.

"Hypergrowth is not confined to a single sector, theme, or group of stocks," said Marc Zuccaro, Managing Principal and Portfolio Manager at Golden Eagle Strategies. "We believe we are entering a new era in which technology, AI, automation, and globalization are expanding the number of companies capable of achieving hypergrowth. But hypergrowth is not a technology story. Leadership can emerge from virtually any sector of the economy and shift quickly as market conditions evolve. That's why we believe investors need a systematic framework for identifying these opportunities wherever they arise."

Golden Eagle Strategies launched InvestingInHypergrowth.com, an educational resource dedicated to helping advisors and investors better understand Hypergrowth Stocks and the evolution of Hypergrowth Investing.

About Golden Eagle Strategies

Golden Eagle Strategies is a boutique Registered Investment Adviser and ETF sponsor specializing in growth equities. Founded on nearly five decades of research studying the common characteristics of top-performing stocks, the firm applies a disciplined, data-driven investment process rooted in independent research and statistical analysis. Golden Eagle is the sponsor of the Dynamic Hypergrowth ETF (NASDAQ: HYP).

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Hard copies can be requested by calling +1 855-994-4866 or can be found on the website HypergrowthETF.com.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

The Fund defines a company as a 'Hypergrowth Stock' if it has year-over-year revenue growth of at least 40% in the latest reported fiscal quarter.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Contact:

Brynne Zuccaro

info@goldeneaglestrategies.com

561-497-3830