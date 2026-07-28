National Center for Cannabis Research and Education at the University of Mississippi and Southern Sky Brands Launch CBD Sleep Study

OXFORD, Miss. and CANTON, Miss., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Center for Cannabis Research and Education (NCCRE) at the University of Mississippi and Southern Sky Brands have announced a collaborative clinical research initiative to evaluate the effects of cannabidiol (CBD) on sleep quality among adult participants.

The study represents a significant step toward advancing evidence-based research on cannabinoid therapies and their potential role in supporting healthy sleep. Researchers will examine key sleep-related outcomes, including sleep duration, sleep quality, and participant-reported wellness measures.

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to generating high-quality scientific data that can help patients, healthcare professionals, and policymakers better understand the potential benefits of cannabinoids,” said Robert Welch, PharmD, Director – NCCRE.

“We are proud to partner with one of the nation’s leading cannabis research institutions to further investigate CBD’s potential role in supporting sleep and overall wellness,” said Charles Thompson, Director of Operations- Southern Sky Brands. “As a Mississippi company, we believe investing in clinical research is essential to advancing patient care and building trust through science.”

The study is expected to provide valuable data regarding the safety and effectiveness of CBD-based interventions for sleep-related concerns. Findings may contribute to future research efforts and help guide evidence-based decision-making within the medical cannabis community.

Additional details regarding participant enrollment, study timelines, and research outcomes will be announced as they become available.

About the National Center for Cannabis Research and Education

The National Center for Cannabis Research and Education at the University of Mississippi conducts evidence-based research on the health effects of cannabis and provides education for healthcare professionals, policymakers, and the public. The center’s mission is to advance scientific understanding of cannabis, improve patient care, and inform public policy.

About Southern Sky Brands

Southern Sky Brands is a Mississippi-based, farm-to-patient medical cannabis company focused on producing high-quality, consistent cannabis products through state-of-the-art cultivation and processing practices. The company is committed to helping patients access innovative cannabis therapies while supporting research and education initiatives across the state.

Media Contact:

Morgan Engle, Director of Marketing - Southern Sky Brands 601-862-5453 morgan@southernskybrands.com

Robert Welch, PharmD, Director - National Center for Cannabis Research and Education 662-213-5234 rlwelch1@olemiss.edu