Scouts Turn Service Into Action: Scouting America Donates Hygiene Kits and Food to West Virginians Recovering from Recent Storms

GLEN JEAN, WV, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demonstrating that service remains at the heart of Scouting, Scouting America today announced the donation of hygiene kits and shelf-stable food to West Virginians impacted by the recent severe storms and flooding that affected communities across the state.

The hygiene kits were assembled by Scouts as part of a service project while attending the 2026 Scouting America National Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, West Virginia. Thousands of Scouts from across the nation participated in the service project, packing essential personal care items that will be distributed to individuals and families as they continue their recovery efforts.

In addition to the hygiene kits, Scouting America is providing shelf-stable food to help address immediate needs in affected communities.

"Our hearts are with the families and communities who have experienced the devastating effects of these storms," said Russell Smart, Scouting America board member. "Scouting teaches young people to help other people at all times, and this effort is a powerful example of that commitment in action. By assembling hygiene kits and providing food, Scouts are helping meet immediate needs while showing West Virginians that they are not alone. It's especially meaningful that supplies packed by Scouts at the National Jamboree could be put to use so quickly for our neighbors here in West Virginia. What began as an act of service became an opportunity to provide immediate support, comfort, and hope to communities when they needed it most."

The donation reflects a core principle of the National Jamboree: combining adventure and leadership with meaningful service. While the 2026 National Jamboree offers world-class outdoor experiences, STEM education, leadership development, and fellowship, it also provides Scouts with opportunities to make a tangible difference in the lives of others.

"The National Jamboree brings together Scouts from every corner of America, and one of the most important lessons they learn is the importance of service to others," said Glen Ault, 2026 Jamboree Chairman "These hygiene kits and food donations represent more than supplies. They represent compassion, kindness, and the collective efforts of thousands of young people who wanted to help their fellow citizens during a difficult time."

West Virginia has long played an important role in the Scouting movement as the home of the Summit Bechtel Reserve, Scouting America's permanent high-adventure base and the site of the National Jamboree. The service project provided Scouts with a meaningful opportunity to give back to the communities that welcome them to the Mountain State.

The donation effort also highlights Scouting America's broader commitment to community service. Each year, Scouts across the country contribute millions of hours of volunteer service through projects focused on disaster relief, hunger relief, conservation, community improvement, and support for those in need.

"As communities recover from these storms, we are proud that Scouts could play a small role in helping their neighbors," said Smart. "Service has always been a cornerstone of Scouting, and we hope these donations bring comfort, support, and encouragement to the families affected."

This project is made possible through the support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in partnership with World Scouting and the World Scout Foundation, under the Messengers of Peace Fund. Partners include the American Red Cross, Avive Solutions, the Disaster Response Ministries of the West Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church, and Walmart Business.

“Businesses have an important role to play in helping communities prepare for challenges and recover when disasters occur,” said Ashley Hubka, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart Business. “We are proud to support Scouting America in creating meaningful opportunities for young people to lead through service and strengthen communities across the country.”

About the 2026 National Jamboree

The Scouting America National Jamboree is Scouting's premier national event, bringing together thousands of Scouts from across the United States for a once-in-a-lifetime experience focused on adventure, leadership, service, STEM education, personal growth, and fellowship. Held at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, West Virginia, the National Jamboree showcases the best of Scouting America and its mission to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices throughout their lives.

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®” Scouting America welcomes all of America’s youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and nearly 1 million youth are served by 477,000 dedicated adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country. To learn more about Scouting America’s mission, or to sign your child up for Scouting, visit www.BeAScout.org.

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