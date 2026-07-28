Cincinnati’s Fidelity Hotel Now Open in Downtown’s Fountain District

CINCINNATI, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent hospitality management company New Waterloo has officially opened Cincinnati’s Fidelity Hotel , a 165-room lifestyle property located in downtown Cincinnati’s Fountain District. Housed in the historic 1913 Beaux-Arts Gwynne Building, the adaptive reuse project balances historic preservation with contemporary, community-led hospitality.

Key Property Facts

Location: Fountain District, Downtown Cincinnati (1913 Gwynne Building)

Fountain District, Downtown Cincinnati (1913 Gwynne Building) Accommodations: 165 guest rooms (including 17 suites, 2 bunkrooms, and 1 presidential suite)

165 guest rooms (including 17 suites, 2 bunkrooms, and 1 presidential suite) Design Partner: Looney & Associates

Dining Concepts: Gwynne (American regional restaurant & lobby bar) and Cora’s All Day Café (café, market, and third space) led by Chef Brad Bernstein

(American regional restaurant & lobby bar) and (café, market, and third space) led by Chef Brad Bernstein Event Space: 7,770+ sq. ft., including the 2,575 sq. ft. Vanderbilt Ballroom

7,770+ sq. ft., including the 2,575 sq. ft. Vanderbilt Ballroom Fitness Center: Equipped with Peloton, CLMBR, and FORME Life

Equipped with Peloton, CLMBR, and FORME Life Community Impact: $10 per night booked donated to local creative non-profit 1001 Colors via the "Community Love" initiative





“Cincinnati has always been a city with a strong sense of place, and this project is about amplifying that spirit,” said Michael Dunbar, General Manager. “Cincinnati’s Fidelity Hotel is an energy creator for downtown where design, culture, and community come together seamlessly.”

Design & Architecture

Designed by Dallas-based Looney & Associates, the hotel’s interiors pay homage to Cincinnati’s moniker as the “Paris of America” with classic European influences and Midwestern warmth. Key architectural elements include a restored façade, vaulted lobby, a four-story light court, grand staircase, natural marble floors, and curated local artwork.

Culinary & Community

Led by Chef Brad Bernstein, Gwynne celebrates Ohio River Valley growers with a refined menu inspired by Cincinnati's agricultural heritage. Cora’s All Day Café serves specialty coffee, pastries, and house-made fare transitioning into an evening wine and craft beer bar.

Situated steps from the Great American Ballpark, Paycor Stadium, and the Aronoff Center for the Arts, the hotel serves as an accessible gateway to the city’s cultural center.

Reservations & Information: Visit www.fidelityhotels.com/cincinnati .

MEDIA ASSETS:

Images of Cincinnati’s Fidelity Hotel can be found here . (Credit: Ali Harper)

Images of Gwynne and Cora’s Café can be found here . (Credit: Cincinnati’s Fidelity Hotel)

Media Contact:

J Public Relations

619-255-7069 | cincinnatifidelity@jpublicrelations.com

ABOUT CINCINNATI’S FIDELITY HOTEL:

Situated in the heart of downtown Cincinnati, Cincinnati’s Fidelity Hotel offers a grounded yet quietly extraordinary experience where the city’s past and present meet with grace. Featuring design excellence by Looney & Associates, Cincinnati's Fidelity Hotel creates an atmosphere that feels both familiar and beautifully renewed with 165 guestrooms and suites, two distinct dining experiences, plus more than 7,770 square feet of adorned event spaces including the grand ballroom featuring floor-to-ceiling windows.

ABOUT NEW WATERLOO:

New Waterloo is an independent hospitality management company that meaningfully impacts the communities in which it operates. New Waterloo projects have been recognized for their innovative design, culinary approaches, and commitment to caring for employees, guests, and community partners. New Waterloo properties include the One MICHELIN Key-recognized Cleveland’s Fidelity Hotel, Albert Hotel, El Capitan Hotel, Hotel Revival, La Condesa, Mañana Coffee Shop, Il Brutto, Butler Pitch & Putt, Trick Hat Workway, and more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48db66c4-9eea-489a-b545-17ca51b93ff2