University of Wyoming, NSF ASCEND Engine and NVIDIA Bring AI Summit to the Mountain West

Laramie, Wyoming, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Developers, researchers, creators, students and high-tech start-ups will descend upon Laramie, Wyo., this summer for the Mountain West AI & HPC Summit, hosted by the University of Wyoming, NVIDIA and the National Science Foundation ASCEND Engine, powered by Innosphere.



Mountain West AI & HPC Summit will be held Aug. 31-Sept. 2 at the UW Conference Center in Laramie, Wyo., and will feature keynote presentations, specialty breakout programming, interactive sessions, and hands-on training with NVIDIA experts.





“Artificial intelligence is transforming how we learn, discover, and solve complex challenges,” said University of Wyoming President Shane Reeves. “The Mountain West AI & HPC Summit brings together researchers, students, and industry leaders to strengthen collaboration, advance innovation and education, and positions our region at the forefront of emerging technologies.”





Day 1 of the Summit will feature a keynote kickoff framing the AI and HPC industry in the Mountain West. The day will then break into two tracks: one focused on hands-on training and another exploring recent technical advancements in areas of broad relevance to the Mountain West region, including weather prediction and wildfire monitoring. These sessions are tailored to appeal to a wide audience – from students and researchers to startup and enterprise businesses. Days 2-3 dive deeper into emerging computational innovations, with hands-on labs, demonstrations, and lectures from NVIDIA experts in areas like edge computing, deep learning, and quantum computing.





“NSF ASCEND Engine teams are at the forefront of high-consequence, applied AI, particularly in the area of natural hazard preparedness and response. Building trustworthy, operations-ready capabilities to support wildfire and drought resilience is critical for economic vitality and national security,” said Sam Malloy, director of R&D for the NSF ASCEND Engine. “This event, made possible through our close partnership with NVIDIA and the University of Wyoming, demonstrates NSF’s Regional Innovation Engines program in action, where we’re able to direct focused resources to catalyze and accelerate deep learning solutions across startups, researchers, and trainees within our innovation network.”





The Mountain West AI & HPC Summit is organized and hosted by the University of Wyoming, the NSF ASCEND Engine in Wyoming and Colorado, and NVIDIA.

Registration is open now: https://www.uwyo.edu/research/announcements/events/mw-ai-and-hpc-summit.html

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