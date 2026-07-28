Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Partial Redemption of 5.00% Notes Due 2027

GREENWICH, Conn., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXLC, OXLCL, OXLCO, OXLCZ, OXLCN, OXLCI, OXLCG and OXLCM) (the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today that it has called for the redemption of a portion ($30,000,000 in aggregate principal amount) of the Company’s 5.00% Notes due 2027 (the “Notes”), which are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker OXLCZ. The Company will redeem $30,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes on August 27, 2026 (the “Redemption Date”). The Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price of $25 per Note, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon from June 30, 2026 to, but not including, the Redemption Date (the “Redemption Payment”).

The Notes are held in book-entry form through The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) and will be redeemed by lottery in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Holders of the Notes will not be entitled to receive interest on those Notes on or after the Redemption Date. Following redemption, the sole remaining right of holders of the Notes shall be to receive payment of the Redemption Payment upon presentation and surrender of such Notes to the Trustee in its capacity as paying agent.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company principally investing in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Bruce Rubin

203-983-5280

Source: Oxford Lane Capital Corp.