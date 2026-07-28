Acquisition of Own Shares

Mechelen, Belgium; July 28, 2026, 22.01 CET; regulated information

Within the framework of the repurchase program announced on June 9, 2026, Lakefront Biotherapeutics NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: LKFT) ("Lakefront") announces that between July 20, 2026 and July 24, 2026, it has repurchased 95,670 Lakefront shares via a discretionary mandate to an independent financial intermediary, as follows:

Date of purchase Market/MTF Number of shares Average price paid (€) Total (€) Lowest price paid (€) Highest price paid (€) 20/07/2026 XAMS 17,936 26.05 467,150.29 25.62 26.40 20/07/2026 CEUX 3,372 25.79 86,979.73 25.70 26.14 20/07/2026 AQEU 101 25.72 2,597.72 25.72 25.72 20/07/2026 TQEX 74 26.22 1,940.28 26.22 26.22 21/07/2026 XAMS 14,022 25.59 358,820.18 25.34 25.80 21/07/2026 CEUX 1,506 25.57 38,513.84 25.52 25.66 21/07/2026 AQEU 227 25.53 5,795.01 25.52 25.70 21/07/2026 TQEX 506 25.56 12,931.79 25.52 25.58 22/07/2026 XAMS 15,385 25.61 394,028.31 25.48 25.72 22/07/2026 CEUX 1,245 25.63 31,907.36 25.62 25.68 22/07/2026 AQEU 490 25.62 12,553.80 25.62 25.62 22/07/2026 TQEX 185 25.68 4,750.13 25.62 25.68 23/07/2026 XAMS 17,120 25.13 430,292.37 24.70 25.62 23/07/2026 CEUX 2,945 24.81 73,071.34 24.74 25.12 23/07/2026 AQEU 61 24.78 1,511.58 24.78 24.78 23/07/2026 TQEX 61 24.78 1,511.58 24.78 24.78 24/07/2026 XAMS 17,407 24.81 431,940.78 24.56 25.00 24/07/2026 CEUX 1,729 24.77 42,830.62 24.60 24.98 24/07/2026 AQEU 1,159 24.91 28,875.91 24.62 24.96 24/07/2026 TQEX 139 24.75 3,439.68 24.62 24.92 Total 95,670 25.41 2,431,442.30 24.56 26.40

As of market close on July 24, 2026, Lakefront holds 606,719 of its own ordinary shares.

About Lakefront Biotherapeutics

Lakefront Biotherapeutics (formerly known as Galapagos) is a biotechnology company dedicated to building a differentiated pipeline of medicines for patients with serious diseases in areas of high unmet need. The Company has established a clinical‑stage portfolio in immunology and inflammation, anchored by gamgertamig, a potential first‑in‑class and best-in-class BCMAxCD3 T‑cell engager for autoimmune diseases. Backed by deep deal‑making expertise, operational flexibility, and a strong capital position, Lakefront identifies, acquires, and advances high‑quality assets with clear potential to deliver meaningful patient impact and long‑term shareholder value. For more information, visit https://www.lakefrontbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

For further information, contact Lakefront Biotherapeutics:

Investor Relations

Sherri Spear

+1 412 522 6418

sherri.spear@lakefrontbio.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, all of which involve certain risks and uncertainties. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “upcoming,” “future,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “potential,” “forward,” “goal,” “next,” “continue,” “should,” “encouraging,” “aim,” “progress,” “remain,” “explore,” and “further,” as well as similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Lakefront’s plans to repurchase its ordinary shares. Lakefront cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which might cause actual events, financial condition and liquidity, performance, or achievements, or the industry in which we operate, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if our results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which Lakefront operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Such risks include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties that can be found in our filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC and our subsequent filings and reports filed with the SEC. Given these risks and uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if the result of our operations, financial condition and liquidity, or the industry in which we operate, are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results, performance or achievements in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this release. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

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