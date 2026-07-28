Ocugen to Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 6 at 8:30 A.M. ET to Discuss Business Updates and Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MALVERN, Pa., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2026 financial results and provide a business update at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

Ocugen will issue a pre-market earnings announcement on the same day. Attendees are invited to participate on the call using the following details:

Dial-in Numbers: (800) 715-9871 for U.S. callers and (646) 307-1963 for international callers

Conference ID: 2222566

Webcast: Available on the events section of the Ocugen investor site

A replay of the call and archived webcast will be available on the Ocugen investor site.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a pioneering biotechnology company developing gene therapies for blindness. The Company’s breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to address significant unmet medical needs across large patient populations through a gene-agnostic approach. Unlike traditional gene therapies and gene-editing technologies that target a single gene mutation, Ocugen’s modifier gene therapies are designed to address the underlying disease biology by restoring balance across multiple gene networks. The Company is currently advancing programs for inherited retinal diseases and other causes of blindness that affect millions worldwide, including retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, and geographic atrophy, an advanced form of dry age-related macular degeneration. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.



Contact:



Investors:

Candice Masse

astr partners

candice.masse@astrpartners.com

Media:

Chris Clark

chris.clark@ocugen.com