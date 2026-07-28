Credit Acceptance Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Webcast

Southfield, Michigan, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) announced today that we expect to issue a news release with our second quarter 2026 earnings on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, after the market closes. A webcast is scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss second quarter 2026 earnings.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Telephone Access:

Only persons accessing the webcast by telephone will be able to pose questions to the presenters during the webcast. To participate by telephone, you must pre-register using the following link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIae559f98efc046ca8a17b56adc9a49e8

or through the link posted on the “Investor Relations” section of our website at ir.creditacceptance.com . Upon registering you will be provided with the dial-in number and a unique PIN to access the webcast by telephone.

Webcast Access:

The webcast can also be accessed live by visiting the “Investor Relations” section of our website at ir.creditacceptance.com .

Additionally, a replay and transcript of the webcast will be archived in the “Investor Relations” section of our website.

Description of Credit Acceptance Corporation

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

CONTACT: Investor Relations: Jay Brinkley Senior Vice President & Treasurer (248) 353-2700 Ext. 6739 IR@creditacceptance.com