Ceribell to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CeriBell, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLL) (“Ceribell”), a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions, today announced that Scott Blumberg, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference in Boston. The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 6:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time / 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Event: Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Time: 6:00 a.m. PDT / 9:00 a.m. EDT

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Ceribell website at https://investors.ceribell.com/.

About CeriBell, Inc.

Ceribell is a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. Ceribell has developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (EEG) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute-care setting. By combining proprietary, highly portable, and rapidly deployable hardware with sophisticated artificial intelligence-powered algorithms, the Ceribell System enables rapid diagnosis and continuous monitoring of patients with neurological conditions. The Ceribell System is FDA-cleared for use in detecting seizure and delirium in intensive care units and emergency rooms across the U.S. Ceribell is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. For more information, please visit www.ceribell.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Brian Johnston

Gilmartin Group

Investors@ceribell.com

Media Contact

Brian Price

Press@ceribell.com