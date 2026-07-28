Holley Performance Brands Announces Sale of Scott Drake and Brothers Trucks Brands to CJ Pony Parts

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holley Performance Brands (“Holley”) (NYSE: HLLY), home to a portfolio of iconic automotive brands serving enthusiasts across the high-performance aftermarket, and CJ Pony Parts ("CJ Pony Parts" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Century Park Capital Partners ("Century Park"), announced today that CJ Pony Parts has acquired select restoration-focused brands from Holley, including Scott Drake and Brothers Trucks.

"This transaction reflects our continued focus on building a more focused Holley," said Matthew Stevenson, President and CEO of Holley Performance Brands. "Scott Drake and Brothers Trucks are strong brands with loyal enthusiast followings, and we believe that CJ Pony Parts is exceptionally well positioned to support their customers, partners, and long-term growth. For Holley, this divestiture allows us to reduce complexity and concentrate our resources on the core performance verticals that define our strategy and that we believe drive the greatest value for our customers and shareholders."

"CJ Pony Parts has a proven playbook for taking great brands and reaching enthusiasts directly, and we saw the results firsthand with American Powertrain, which was acquired in 2024," said Adam Zacuto, Principal at Century Park. "Scott Drake and Brothers fit that model perfectly. By plugging them into CJ Pony Parts' marketing engine, fulfillment network, and customer service organization, we believe there is meaningful runway to grow both the direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels."

"We are thrilled to bring Scott Drake and Brothers Trucks into the CJ Pony Parts family," said Mike Large, President and CEO of CJ Pony Parts. "These are brands our customers know and respect, and many of our own people helped build them. Our priority is to expand inventory depth, support our wholesale partners, and give Mustang and classic truck enthusiasts the expertise and service they expect from CJ Pony Parts."

"Scott Drake and Brothers Trucks are exceptional brands with real equity among enthusiasts, and we have known and admired them for a long time," said Guy Zaczepinski, Managing Partner of Century Park and Chairman of CJ Pony Parts. "CJ Pony Parts has the team, e-commerce capabilities, and category expertise to support these brands and serve their customers. We could not be more excited to welcome them to the family."

Holley and CJ Pony Parts will work closely together throughout the transition to help ensure a seamless customer experience. Both teams are committed to maintaining uninterrupted service, meeting customer demand, and working to ensure there are no disruptions to product availability or order fulfillment.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to Holley’s ability to execute or fully realize the expected benefits associated with its Portfolio Optimization Strategy, execute on its strategic growth objectives and the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2026, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC.

About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) is home to a portfolio of iconic brands that serve enthusiasts across the high-performance aftermarket. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets category-leading products and solutions for automotive enthusiasts through a focused portfolio spanning four consumer vertical groupings: American Performance, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing. For more than a century, Holley has built its reputation through innovation, technical expertise and a deep understanding of enthusiast culture. For more information, visit holley.com.

About CJ Pony Parts, LLC

Founded in 1985, CJ Pony Parts is an e-commerce platform that sells restoration and performance parts to auto enthusiasts around the world. The Company is a premier provider in the classic Mustang aftermarket, with a broad product assortment of over 100K SKUs. In addition, CJ Pony Parts has developed an industry-leading library of online educational content for its customers. The Company's market-leading YouTube channel serves as a "go-to resource" for classic Mustang product instruction and installation trainings, and currently has over 200K subscribers. In addition to serving the classic Mustang community, CJ Pony Parts also offers a growing assortment of parts for late model Mustangs and classic trucks. The Company is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA with an additional warehouse facility in Las Vegas, NV. For more information on CJ Pony Parts, please visit www.cjponyparts.com.

About Century Park Capital Partners

Century Park Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity group established in 2000 that invests in family businesses, owner-operated firms and corporate divestitures with the purpose of accelerating growth and transforming these companies into leading industry players. We specialize in acquiring strategically well-positioned yet under-resourced middle market companies with identifiable potential for value creation. We leverage our C-level executive partners ("Century Leaders") in targeted sectors to build an investment thesis, evaluate opportunities, and lead portfolio companies through the value creation process. We further support our investments with proven operational and best practice initiatives, led by our operating team, including buy-and-build acquisition integration programs and infrastructure additions. For more information on Century Park, please visit www.centuryparkcapital.com.

Holley Investor Relations Contact(s):

Anthony Rozmus / Jenna Kozlowski

Solebury Strategic Communications

203-428-3224

Holley@soleburystrat.com

Holley Media Relations Contact(s):

Nathan Espinosa/Michael Murray

Kahn Media

818-881-5246

Holley@KahnMedia.com

Century Park Media Contact:

Matt Minnaugh, Director of Business Development, Century Park Capital Partners //

mminnaugh@cpclp.com