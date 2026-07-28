Pulmonx to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx”) a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for severe lung disease, today announced the company will be participating in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference in Boston on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 1:00 PM PT / 4:00 PM ET.

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on “Investors” section of the Pulmonx website at https://investors.pulmonx.com/.

About Pulmonx Corporation

Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Pulmonx’s Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System, LungTraX® Platform, and StratX® Lung Analysis Reports are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who despite medical management are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Premarket Approval (PMA) to commercialize the Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve following its designation as a “breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, is included in global treatment guidelines and is widely considered a standard of care treatment option for improving breathing, activity and quality of life in patients with severe emphysema. For more information on the Zephyr Valves and the company, please visit www.Pulmonx.com.



Pulmonx®, AeriSeal®, Chartis®, LungTraX®, StratX®, and Zephyr® are registered trademarks of Pulmonx Corporation.

Contact

Brian Johnston

Gilmartin Group

investors@pulmonx.com