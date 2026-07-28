Casella Waste Systems and Waga Energy Announce Start of Operations of RNG Facility at Hyland Landfill

RUTLAND, Vt., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company in the Eastern United States, and Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA), a global expert in the production of Renewable Natural Gas (“RNG”) from landfills, announced the start of operations of the RNG production facility at the Hyland Landfill in Angelica, New York.

The facility coming online marks another important milestone in Casella's strategy to recover value from the waste it manages. Hyland is the second of three RNG projects developed by Casella and Waga Energy to enter operation, following the Chemung County facility.

“It is so gratifying for our team to see our fourth RNG project come online at the Hyland landfill,” said Ned Coletta, President and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. “Several years ago, we made the strategic decision to work with RNG experts to develop the capacity at our landfills, and we have not been disappointed about our decision to partner with Waga Energy. Their entire team has collaborated effectively with our team to bring these projects online within a tight timeline, and their innovative technology is performing well at each landfill.”

The facility uses Waga Energy's patented WAGABOX® technology to upgrade landfill gas into pipeline-quality RNG. With 3,000 SCFM of installed processing capacity, Hyland can generate up to 610,000 MMBtu (180 GWh) of renewable gas annually, making it one of the largest RNG production units in Waga Energy's U.S. portfolio.

“The commissioning of a large-capacity WAGABOX® unit at the Hyland facility demonstrates the scalability of our technology and its ability to produce RNG from landfill sites of various sizes,” said Guénaël Prince, Chief Executive Officer of Waga Energy Inc. “It is also the second project developed with Casella to enter operation this year, reflecting the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to turning landfill gas into a reliable source of renewable energy."

The RNG produced on-site is injected directly into the Eastern Gas Transmission and Storage network, supplying the region with a renewable alternative to fossil natural gas. The project is expected to avoid 47,000 tons of CO₂-equivalent emissions each year, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards1.

Under the terms of the agreement, Waga Energy deployed the capital required to fully fund the construction of the facility and will own and operate it for 20 years, while Casella and Waga Energy share the revenue generated from RNG sales.

The Hyland project is expected to qualify for incentives under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

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1 Landfill Gas Energy Benefits Calculator | US EPA

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides resource management expertise and services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services in the eastern United States. For more information, visit www.casella.com.

About Waga Energy

Waga Energy produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX®. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas grids that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural fossil gas. Waga Energy currently operates 36 RNG production units in France, Spain, Canada and the USA, representing an installed capacity of more than 6.5 million MMBtu (1.9 TWh) per year. To date, Waga Energy has 19 RNG production units under construction worldwide. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga Energy is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 – EPA: WAGA).

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, including but not limited to, the statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, projections as to the anticipated benefits of the commercial agreement, the anticipated amounts of renewable natural gas to be produced and the anticipated impact of the commercial agreement and the renewable natural gas facilities on the Company’s business and future financial and operating results are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such by the context of the statements, including words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “would,” “intend,” “estimate,” “will,” “guidance” and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates and management’s beliefs and assumptions. The Company cannot guarantee that it actually will achieve the financial results, plans, intentions, expectations or guidance disclosed in the forward-looking statements made. Such forward-looking statements, and all phases of the Company’s operations, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in its forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include or relate to, among other things, the following: project development timelines may extend past anticipated schedules; the Company may not fully recognize the expected financial benefits from the RNG facilities due to operational challenges, gas production levels, market or economic factors outside its control which may impact revenues and costs, or for other reasons; and potential regulatory changes could adversely impact operations.

There are a number of other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These additional risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those detailed in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Us

Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Media Relations

Jeff Weld

Vice President of Communications

(802) 772-2234 Investor Relations

Jason Mead

Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer

(802) 772-2293

Waga Energy

Alicia Fanni

Marketing and Communications Manager

(786) 300-9545

alicia.fanni@waga-energy.com Laurent Barbotin

Head of PR

+33 772 771-185

laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c025f1e9-20ed-4f36-a11b-4b46203b3e69