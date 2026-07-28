Landstar System Reports Second Quarter Revenue of $1.432B and Earnings per Share of $1.44

 | Source: Landstar System Holdings, Inc. Landstar System Holdings, Inc.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) (“Landstar” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the 2026 second quarter. The Company reported total revenue of $1.432 billion in the 2026 second quarter, an increase of 18% as compared to revenue of $1.211 billion in the 2025 second quarter, and basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.44 in the 2026 second quarter, an increase of 20% as compared to EPS of $1.20 per share in the 2025 second quarter. The Company also reported a 21% increase in gross profit and a 17% increase in variable contribution (defined as revenue less the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) in the 2026 second quarter, as compared in each case to the 2025 second quarter.

“The Landstar team of independent business owners and employees truly shined in a rapidly improving freight transportation backdrop. I was pleased that our network generated both truck volumes and truck revenue per load that outpaced normal seasonal patterns, with variable contribution increasing approximately 17% year-over-year,” said Landstar President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Lonegro. “I was delighted to see our net 68 BCO truck additions during the second quarter, the strongest quarterly improvement since the first quarter of 2022. Although the Company experienced a lower DOT accident frequency during the 2026 first half, increased insurance and claims expense, primarily attributable to unfavorable development of prior years’ claims, had an adverse impact on our second quarter results. The claim environment for freight transportation providers remains challenging, especially with the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent Montgomery decision relating to potential broker liability.”

 2Q 2026     2Q 2025Change ($)Change (%)  
Revenue$1,432,264$1,211,383$220,881 18.2%  
Gross profit$132,337$109,261$23,076 21.1%  
Variable contribution$199,429$170,450$28,979 17.0%  
Operating income$66,228$56,280$9,948 17.7%  
Basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”)$1.44$1.20$0.24 20.0%  


   (1)   Dollars above in thousands, except per share amounts.
   (2)   Please refer to the Consolidated Statements of Income and the Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution included below.

Landstar also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share payable on September 9, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 18, 2026. This quarterly dividend includes a 10% increase over the amount of the Company’s regular quarterly dividend declared following each of the prior five quarters. It is currently the intention of the Board to continue to pay dividends on a quarterly basis going forward. Landstar continues to return capital to stockholders through the Company’s stock purchase program and dividends. While Landstar did not purchase shares in the second quarter, during the 2026 first half, Landstar purchased 150,923 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $22.6 million. The Company is currently authorized to purchase up to an additional 1,115,195 shares of the Company’s common stock under its longstanding share purchase program.

During the 2026 second quarter, truck revenue was $1,334 million, or 19% higher, as compared to the 2025 second quarter truck revenue of $1,118 million. Truck revenue per load increased approximately 17% in the 2026 second quarter compared to the 2025 second quarter, and the number of loads hauled via truck increased approximately 2% compared to the 2025 second quarter.

Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2026 second quarter was 93% of revenue, compared to 92% of revenue in the 2025 second quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2026 second quarter was $718 million, compared to $591 million in the 2025 second quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2026 second quarter was $492 million, compared to $401 million in the 2025 second quarter. Revenue from other truck transportation, which is largely related to power-only services, in the 2026 second quarter was $99 million, compared to $101 million in the 2025 second quarter. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $78 million, or 5% of revenue, in the 2026 second quarter, compared to $73 million, or 6% of revenue, in the 2025 second quarter.

Gross profit in the 2026 second quarter was $132 million, as compared to $109 million in the 2025 second quarter. Variable contribution in the 2026 second quarter was $199 million, compared to $170 million in the 2025 second quarter. Reconciliations of gross profit to variable contribution and gross profit margin to variable contribution margin for the 2026 and 2025 second quarters and year-to-date periods are provided in the Company’s accompanying financial disclosures.

The Company’s balance sheet continues to be very strong, with cash and short-term investments of approximately $348 million as of June 27, 2026. Trailing twelve-month return on average shareholders’ equity was 16%. Return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 14%.  

Landstar will provide a live webcast of its quarterly earnings conference call this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit www.investor.landstar.com; click on “Webcasts,” then click on “Landstar’s Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Conference Call.” A slide presentation to accompany the webcast presentation is also available on Landstar’s investor relations website at https://investor.landstar.com/.

About Landstar:
Landstar System, Inc., is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of freight transportation and logistics solutions focused on safety, security and service to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
In this earnings release and accompanying financial disclosures, the Company provides the following information that may be deemed non-GAAP financial measures: variable contribution and variable contribution margin. The Company believes variable contribution and variable contribution margin are useful measures of the variable costs that we incur at a shipment-by-shipment level attributable to our transportation network of third-party capacity providers and independent agents in order to provide services to our customers. The Company also believes that it is appropriate to present each of the financial measures that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure, as referred to above, for the following reasons: (1) disclosure of these matters will allow investors to better understand the underlying trends in the Company’s financial condition and results of operations; (2) this information will facilitate comparisons by investors of the Company’s results as compared to the results of peer companies; and (3) management considers this financial information in its decision making.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:
The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. trade relationships and potential or imposed tariffs; an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; the impact of the Russian conflict with Ukraine on the operations of certain independent commission sales agents, including the Company’s second largest such agent by revenue in the 2025 fiscal year; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; potential changes in taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; regulations requiring the purchase and use of zero-emission vehicles; intellectual property; acquisitions and investments; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10-K for the 2025 fiscal year, described in Part I, Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.


            
Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary 
Consolidated Statements of Income 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
(Unaudited) 
            
            
    Twenty-Six Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended 
    June 27, June 28, June 27, June 28, 
    2026 2025 2026 2025 
            
Revenue $2,603,555 $2,363,885 $1,432,264 $1,211,383 
Investment income  5,679  7,327  2,705  3,729 
            
Costs and expenses:         
 Purchased transportation  2,030,397  1,839,289  1,123,400  941,411 
 Commissions to agents  201,578  192,836  109,435  99,522 
 Other operating costs, net of gains on asset sales/dispositions  32,745  31,424  17,945  19,595 
 Insurance and claims  74,923  70,301  39,359  30,449 
 Selling, general and administrative  129,158  117,288  68,193  55,706 
 Depreciation and amortization  20,969  24,375  10,409  12,149 
            
  Total costs and expenses  2,489,770  2,275,513  1,368,741  1,158,832 
            
Operating income  119,464  95,699  66,228  56,280 
Interest and debt expense  1,330  539  812  698 
            
Income before income taxes  118,134  95,160  65,416  55,582 
Income taxes  29,743  23,461  16,465  13,689 
            
Net income $88,391 $71,699 $48,951 $41,893 
            
Basic and diluted earnings per share $2.60 $2.05 $1.44 $1.20 
            
Average basic and diluted shares outstanding  33,979,000  35,037,000  33,935,000  34,870,000 
            
Dividends per common share $0.80 $0.76 $0.40 $0.40 
            


Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary 
Consolidated Balance Sheets 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
(Unaudited) 
        
    June 27, December 27, 
     2026   2025  
ASSETS     
Current assets:     
 Cash and cash equivalents $294,350  $396,694  
 Short-term investments  53,352   55,531  
 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance of $9,135 and $12,490  866,879   670,137  
 Other receivables, including advances to independent contractors, less allowance of $14,727 and $18,759 47,306   52,784  
 Assets held for sale  -   12,231  
 Other current assets  59,159   28,949  
  Total current assets  1,321,046   1,216,326  
        
     
Operating property, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $488,271 and $473,642
 252,963   261,322  
Goodwill  34,005   34,005  
Other assets  134,521   124,282  
Total assets $1,742,535  $1,635,935  
        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Current liabilities:     
 Cash overdraft $71,849  $56,654  
 Accounts payable  468,780   369,567  
 Current maturities of long-term debt 24,686   28,342  
 Insurance claims  59,020   87,343  
 Dividends payable  -   68,117  
 Liabilities held for sale  -   6,961  
 Other current liabilities  99,588   78,856  
  Total current liabilities  723,923   695,840  
        
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 42,088   48,480  
Insurance claims  98,686   62,706  
Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities 41,108   33,244  
        
Shareholders' equity:     
 Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000 shares, issued 68,631,174 and 68,590,708
 686   686  
 Additional paid-in capital  266,673   261,256  
 Retained earnings  2,913,890   2,852,680  
 Cost of 34,694,249 and 34,531,982 shares of common stock in treasury
  (2,336,862)  (2,313,245) 
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,657)  (5,712) 
  Total shareholders' equity  836,730   795,665  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,742,535  $1,635,935  
        


Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary  
Supplemental Information  
(Unaudited)  
               
     Twenty-Six Weeks Ended  Thirteen Weeks Ended  
     June 27, June 28,  June 27, June 28,  
      2026   2025    2026   2025   
Revenue generated through (in thousands):           
               
 Truck transportation           
  Truckload:           
   Van equipment $1,320,919  $1,186,071   $717,513  $591,276   
   Unsided/platform equipment  860,737   741,270    492,168   400,862   
  Less-than-truckload  48,912   47,749    25,124   25,313   
  Other truck transportation (1)  185,591   192,766    99,073   100,687   
   Total truck transportation  2,416,159   2,167,856    1,333,878   1,118,138   
 Rail intermodal  47,075   39,515    27,761   22,028   
 Ocean and air cargo carriers  97,713   116,426    49,744   50,789   
 Other (2)  42,608   40,088    20,881   20,428   
     $2,603,555  $2,363,885   $1,432,264  $1,211,383   
               
 Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3)           
  included in total truck transportation $1,038,421  $888,489   $563,073  $461,432   
               
Number of loads:           
               
 Truck transportation           
  Truckload:           
   Van equipment  575,472   572,154    297,761   284,091   
   Unsided/platform equipment  246,695   246,241    132,141   128,996   
  Less-than-truckload  65,895   76,830    30,970   41,250   
  Other truck transportation (1)  95,768   90,185    49,378   46,173   
   Total truck transportation  983,830   985,410    510,250   500,510   
 Rail intermodal  15,110   13,970    8,520   7,820   
 Ocean and air cargo carriers  13,870   16,560    7,160   7,440   
      1,012,810   1,015,940    525,930   515,770   
               
 Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3)           
  included in total truck transportation  432,210   398,000    224,600   203,930   
               
Revenue per load:           
               
 Truck transportation           
  Truckload:           
   Van equipment $2,295  $2,073   $2,410  $2,081   
   Unsided/platform equipment  3,489   3,010    3,725   3,108   
  Less-than-truckload  742   621    811   614   
  Other truck transportation (1)  1,938   2,137    2,006   2,181   
   Total truck transportation  2,456   2,200    2,614   2,234   
 Rail intermodal  3,115   2,829    3,258   2,817   
 Ocean and air cargo carriers  7,045   7,031    6,947   6,826   
               
 Revenue per load on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) $2,403  $2,232   $2,507  $2,263   
               
Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue):           
               
 Truck capacity providers:           
  BCO Independent Contractors (3)  40%  38%   39%  38%  
  Truck Brokerage Carriers  53%  54%   54%  54%  
 Rail intermodal  2%  2%   2%  2%  
 Ocean and air cargo carriers  4%  5%   3%  4%  
 Other   2%  2%   1%  2%  
               
               
          June 27, June 28,  
           2026   2025   
Truck Capacity Providers:           
               
 BCO Independent Contractors (3)       7,719   7,844   
 Truck Brokerage Carriers:           
      Approved and active (4)       37,656   41,842   
      Other approved       26,951   27,672   
           64,607   69,514   
 Total available truck capacity providers       72,326   77,358   
               
 Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors (3)       8,544   8,611   
               
               
(1) Includes power-only, expedited, straight truck, cargo van, and miscellaneous other truck transportation revenue generated by the transportation logistics segment. 
 Power-only refers to shipments where the Company furnishes a power unit and an operator but not trailing equipment, which is typically provided by the shipper or consignee.
  
               
(2) Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro. 
               
(3) BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements.    
               
(4) Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end.    
               


Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary 
Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution 
(Dollars in thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
              
      Twenty-Six Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended 
      June 27, June 28, June 27, June 28, 
       2026   2025   2026   2025  
              
Revenue   $2,603,555  $2,363,885  $1,432,264  $1,211,383  
              
Costs of revenue:          
  Purchased transportation  2,030,397   1,839,289   1,123,400   941,411  
  Commissions to agents  201,578   192,836   109,435   99,522  
              
 Variable costs of revenue  2,231,975   2,032,125   1,232,835   1,040,933  
              
  Trailing equipment depreciation  12,619   13,844   6,351   6,867  
  Information technology costs (1)  5,683   7,609   3,080   3,934  
  Insurance-related costs (2)  75,654   71,317   39,716   30,793  
  Other operating costs  32,745   31,424   17,945   19,595  
              
 Other costs of revenue  126,701   124,194   67,092   61,189  
              
 Total costs of revenue  2,358,676   2,156,319   1,299,927   1,102,122  
              
Gross profit   $244,879  $207,566  $132,337  $109,261  
              
Gross profit margin   9.4%  8.8%  9.2%  9.0% 
              
 Plus: other costs of revenue  126,701   124,194   67,092   61,189  
              
Variable contribution  $371,580  $331,760  $199,429  $170,450  
              
Variable contribution margin  14.3%  14.0%  13.9%  14.1% 
              
              
(1) Includes costs of revenue incurred related to internally developed software including ASC 350-40 amortization, implementation costs, hosting costs and other support costs utilized to support the Company's independent commission sales agents, third party capacity providers, and customers, included as a portion of depreciation and amortization and of selling, general and administrative in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.
              
(2) Primarily includes (i) insurance premiums paid for commercial auto liability, general liability, cargo and other lines of coverage related to the transportation of freight; (ii) the related costs of claims incurred under those programs; and (iii) brokerage commissions and other fees incurred relating the the administration in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.
 



 

            











        

            

            
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