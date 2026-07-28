Alamar Biosciences Launches NULISAseq™ Immune 340 Panel for Comprehensive Profiling of the Immune Proteome

Expanded panel advances the understanding of immune system across translational and clinical research in cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, autoimmune diseases and aging

Highly sensitive multiplex measurement captures regulatory proteins, like checkpoint inhibitors, and low abundance targets that standard platforms routinely miss

FREMONT, Calif., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamar Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMR), a leader in precision proteomics dedicated to advancing the early detection of disease, today announced the launch of the NULISAseq™ Immune 340 Panel, its broadest multiplexed immune profiling solution available for translational research and drug development. The panel expands on the NULISAseq Inflammation Panel 250, to deliver simultaneous measurement of approximately 340 immune-related proteins from a single sample. By measuring key proteins that were previously undetectable by other methods, the Immune 340 Panel deepens the understanding of the immune proteome in critical disease areas across cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, autoimmune diseases, and aging research.

“The immune system holds some of the earliest and most informative signals of disease, yet much of that biology has been out of reach,” said Dr. Yuling Luo, founder, chief executive officer and chair of Alamar. “NULISAseq Immune 340 gives researchers an unprecedented view of immune activity. We believe that this view will accelerate biomarker discovery, strengthen the development of new therapies and diagnostics, and advance our mission of detecting disease earlier and helping people stay healthier for longer.”

Immune responses are never driven by a single protein. Pathway crosstalk, feedback loops, and cell type cooperation all demand multi-protein context to interpret. Understanding this biology, and catching it early, requires measuring the cytokines and other biomarkers of immune activation that signal disease before symptoms appear. The challenge is detection. Many immune mediators, including cytokines, chemokines, and cell death pathway markers, circulate at fg/mL to sub-pg/mL concentrations, well below the floor of conventional immunoassays. This is especially true of inflammaging, the chronic, low-grade inflammation that builds quietly with age as immune senescence and neuroimmune activation compound to drive cardiovascular, metabolic, neurodegenerative, and cancer risk. Its key signals have largely been invisible to researchers until now.

“In drug development, the ability to simultaneously profile the full immune landscape – not just the well-characterized cytokines, but the entire network of checkpoints, metabolic regulators, cell death mediators, and co-stimulatory signals – fundamentally changes what we can learn from a single sample,” said Bailin Zhang, PhD, head of exploratory biomarkers in the Translational Medicine Unit at Sanofi. “What makes the NULISAseq Immune 340 Panel distinctive is the combination of breadth and sensitivity. Many of the proteins most relevant to immune mechanisms of action, resistance, and toxicity have historically been undetectable in blood. Having access to them, alongside the canonical markers, in one multiplexed run opens new possibilities for biomarker discovery and patient stratification.”

For more information about the NULISAseq Immune 340 Panel and Alamar's full portfolio of precision proteomics solutions, visit alamarbio.com.

About Alamar Biosciences

Alamar is a commercial-stage proteomics company establishing a gold standard in protein detection and analysis. Leveraging our proprietary NULISA™ technology and the ARGO™ HT System, our platform is designed to detect protein biomarkers at extremely low concentrations in blood with ultra-high sensitivity, high specificity, flexible multiplexing, broad dynamic range and seamless automation. We refer to this combination of features as “Precision Proteomics,” and believe it fills a critical gap in the field of advanced proteomics, helping researchers unlock the full spectrum of protein biomarkers across disease states. Learn more at alamarbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the capabilities, performance, and impact of the NULISAseq™ Immune 340 Panel, including the anticipated benefits of the panel for research and drug development. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Alamar Biosciences’ current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in Alamar Biosciences’ forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to intense competition in the proteomics market, exposure to legal proceedings, regulatory inquiries and other legal matters, failure to develop new assays or instruments, dependence on researchers who rely heavily on government funding, reductions in spending by research and academic institutions, the potential for products to be subject to more onerous regulation by the FDA or other regulatory requirements, the complexity of manufacturing Alamar Biosciences’ instruments and consumables, failure to obtain marketing authorizations for future products that are intended for clinical or diagnostic use, Alamar Biosciences’ ability to protect its intellectual property, and the other risks described in Alamar Biosciences’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including those described from time to time under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Alamar Biosciences’ filings with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 8, 2026. Alamar Biosciences explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

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