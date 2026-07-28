B2 Bank Relocates Headquarters to Holladay, Utah and Names Melissa Atkins Chief Financial Officer

HOLLADAY, Utah, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2 Bank, National Association (Member FDIC), today announced two milestones in the bank’s next chapter of growth: the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Mountain Iron, Minnesota to Holladay, Utah, and the appointment of Melissa Atkins as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

The move to Holladay positions B2 Bank in one of the country’s fastest-growing financial and technology corridors, expanding the bank’s access to talent and supporting its long-term strategic priorities. B2 Bank will maintain its commitment to the customers and communities it serves as it establishes its new home in Utah.

A New Headquarters in Utah

B2 Bank’s new headquarters in Holladay, Utah will serve as the center of the bank’s operations and leadership. The relocation reflects the bank’s continued investment in growth and its confidence in the Utah market as a hub for financial services innovation.

“Relocating our headquarters to Holladay is a defining step in B2 Bank’s growth into a truly national bank,” said Ryan Jaskiewicz, Chief Executive Officer of B2 Bank. “Utah places us at the center of one of the country’s most dynamic financial and technology hubs, with the talent and momentum we need to serve customers coast to coast. This move reflects our ambition to expand B2 Bank nationwide and build the bank we know we can become.”

Melissa Atkins Joins as Chief Financial Officer

The bank also announced that Melissa Atkins has joined as Chief Financial Officer. Atkins brings 25-plus years of financial leadership, most recently serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operations Officer at Waterfall Bank, where she led financial strategy, capital planning, and regulatory reporting. At B2 Bank, she will lead the finance organization and help steer the bank’s growth as it expands nationally. Atkins joining the team rounds out the executive team leading B2 Bank’s next exciting chapter.

“I’m thrilled to join B2 Bank at such a pivotal moment,” said Melissa Atkins, Chief Financial Officer of B2 Bank. “The bank has a clear vision and tremendous momentum. I look forward to partnering with Ryan and the team to build a strong financial foundation that supports disciplined, sustainable growth for years to come.”

“Melissa’s depth of experience and strategic mindset make her the right leader to guide our financial future,” added Jaskiewicz. “Her arrival, alongside our move to Utah, marks an exciting new phase for the bank.”

About B2 Bank

B2 Bank, N.A. is a nationally chartered community bank headquartered in Holladay, Utah, building the next generation of community banking — expanding its commercial lending platform, strengthening relationships with traditional clients, and delivering modern banking infrastructure to digital banking clients. B2 Bank is a Member FDIC. For more information, visit www.b2.bank.

Media Contact

McKinze Cook B2 Bank, National Association mcook@b2.bank