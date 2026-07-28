H&R Block to Release Fiscal 2026 Results on August 11, 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) will report fourth quarter and fiscal 2026 full year results on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, after the New York Stock Exchange market close. At that time, a copy of the press release and presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.hrblock.com/.
A conference call for analysts, institutional investors, and shareholders will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. During the conference call the company will give a general business update and discuss fiscal 2026 results and fiscal 2027 outlook. To join live, participants must register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI60bdfcc5143e4b4bab4f944036d27add. Once registered, the participant will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. Please join approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
The call, along with a presentation for viewing, will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and public. The webcast can be accessed directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yc868747/lan/en and will be available for replay 2 hours after the call is concluded and continuing for 90 days.
About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.