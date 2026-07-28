Slide Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Gross Premiums Written Grew 16.7% Year-over-Year to $508.0 Million -

- Net Income Increased 92.4% Year-over-Year to $134.9 Million; $1.06 Diluted Earnings Per Share -

- Combined Ratio Improved to 57.6% -

TAMPA, Fla., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDE) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

  • Gross premiums written grew 16.7% to $508.0 million, compared to $435.4 million in the prior-year period.
  • Total revenue increased 47.9% to $386.8 million, compared to $261.6 million in the prior-year period.
  • Net income increased 92.4% to $134.9 million, compared to $70.1 million in the prior-year period. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2026 was $1.06.
  • Combined ratio of 57.6% improved 980 basis points, compared to 67.4% in the prior-year period, reflecting lower loss ratio and improved operating leverage.
  • Average return on equity in the quarter was 11.7%.

“Our second quarter results reflect the continued strength of our operating model and disciplined execution,” said Bruce Lucas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Slide. “We delivered another quarter of profitable growth while maintaining the underwriting discipline that has been central to our success. The scalability of our platform and our ability to capitalize on attractive opportunities position us well to execute our diversified growth strategy and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2026 Operating Results

Gross premiums written were $508.0 million, a 16.7% increase compared to $435.4 million in the prior-year period, driven by growth of voluntary new business and renewals of previously acquired Citizens policies.

Net premiums earned grew 47.9% to $360.6 million, compared to $243.9 million in the prior-year period, while total revenue of $386.8 million increased 47.9% compared to $261.6 million in the prior-year period. The increase and year-over-year growth were directly driven by earnings growth from previous increase in voluntary homeowners and Citizens acquired policies. 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses (LAE) incurred, net were $108.7 million, compared to $91.4 million in the prior-year period. Loss ratio improved to 30.2%, compared to 37.4% in the prior-year period, primarily due to an improvement in overall loss experience.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses were $42.3 million, compared to $32.1 million in the prior-year period. The increase was driven by increased renewal policies from prior year assumed Citizens' policies, resulting in increased policy acquisition costs in 2026.

General and administrative expenses were $55.0 million, compared to $37.9 million in the prior-year period, due primarily to the increased staffing costs and technology to support the Company’s strategic growth initiatives.

The combined ratio improved to 57.6%, compared to 67.4% in the prior-year period, due primarily to improved loss experience and scaling impact in net earned premium growth with more moderate operating expense growth.

Net income grew 92.4% to $134.9 million, compared to $70.1 million in the prior-year period. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2026 was $1.06 and return on equity was 11.7% in the quarter.

Capital Allocation

During the quarter, the company repurchased 2,997,980 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $17.95 per share. There remains $114.1 million of availability under the Company’s stock repurchase program.

In addition, on July 27, 2026, the Company announced that it has declared an initial quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share on the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of common stock. The initial quarterly dividend will be payable on August 28, 2026, to stockholders of record as of August 14, 2026.

Full Year 2026 Outlook

The Company reiterated its expectations to generate gross written premiums in the range of $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion.

Top-line growth is expected to be driven primarily by sustained organic expansion, including double-digit increases outside of Florida, complemented by selective growth opportunities within Florida that meet the Company’s return threshold.

The Company also reiterated its expectations to generate full year net income in the range of $455 million to $470 million.

Key Ratios

In this press release we discuss certain key ratios, described below, which provide useful information about our business and the operational factors underlying our financial performance.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred, net to net premiums earned.

Policy acquisition expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of policy acquisition expenses and other underwriting expenses to net premiums earned.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses, general and administrative expenses, and other operating expense to net premiums earned.

Combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% indicates an underwriting loss.

Return on equity, represents net income as a percentage of average beginning and ending shareholders’ equity during the period.

Webcast and Conference Call

Slide will hold a conference call to discuss financial results tomorrow, July 29, 2026, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.slideinsurance.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-9208 (toll-free) or (201) 493-6784 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.slideinsurance.com for one year following the call.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release and the Company’s earnings call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “aim,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology and relate, without limitation, to the Company’s beliefs and expectations regarding the Company’s (i). projections of future financial performance, including its full year 2026 outlook with respect to gross written premiums and net income, (ii) ability to execute its growth strategies, (iii) business trends, (iv) sustainable, long-term growth, including the drivers of such growth, (v) competitive advantages, (vi) ability to achieve top-line growth and margin expansion and create long-term value for its shareholders, (vii) underwriting profitability, and (viii) capitalization and profitability. These statements are only predictions based on Slide’s current expectations and projections about future events and are not guarantees of actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Although Slide believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including, among others, our limited operating history; the success of the Company’s underwriting and profitability initiatives; inflation and other changes in economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and financial and real estate markets), including changes that may impact demand for our products and our operations; lack of effectiveness of exclusions and loss limitation methods in the insurance policies we assume or write; inherent uncertainty of our models and our reliance on such models as a tool to evaluate risk; the impact of macroeconomic conditions, including declining consumer confidence, inflation, high unemployment and the threat of recession; the impact of new federal and state regulations that affect the property and casualty insurance market and our failure to meet increased regulatory requirements, including minimum capital and surplus requirements; the cost of reinsurance, the collectability of reinsurance and our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage on terms and at a cost acceptable to us; assessments charged by various governmental agencies; pricing competition and other initiatives by competitors; our ability to obtain regulatory approval for requested rate changes, and the timing thereof; legislative and regulatory developments; the outcome of litigation pending against us, including the terms of any settlements; risks related to the nature of our business; performance of our investment portfolio; the adequacy of our liability for losses and loss adjustment expense; ratings by industry services; catastrophe losses; reliance on key personnel; weather conditions (including the severity and frequency of storms, hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires and hail); acts of war and terrorist activities; court decisions and trends in litigation; and other matters described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement made by Slide in this press release and the earnings call speak only as of the date on which such statement is made. Slide undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, actual results, revised expectations or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About Slide

Slide is a technology-enabled insurance company that makes it easy for homeowners to choose the right coverage for their unique needs and budgets. Slide's cutting-edge technology leverages artificial intelligence and big data to optimize and streamline every part of the insurance process. Based in Tampa, Fla., Slide was founded by Bruce and Shannon Lucas, insurance insiders with a deep understanding of how technology can be applied to achieve better underwriting outcomes. For more information, please visit https://www.slideinsurance.com.

Contacts

Investors
ir@slideinsurance.com

Media
Rachel Carr
Chief Marketing Officer
press@slideinsurance.com

 
Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
       
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
Revenues:            
Gross premiums written $508,014  $435,384  $922,806  $713,633 
Change in unearned premiums  (21,917)  (96,726)  44,277   (24,084)
Gross premiums earned  486,097   338,658   967,083   689,549 
Ceded premiums earned  (125,462)  (94,799)  (240,565)  (179,649)
Net premiums earned  360,635   243,859   726,518   509,900 
Net investment income  22,152   15,040   42,270   28,848 
Policy fees  3,382   2,455   5,972   3,988 
Other income  648   253   1,340   464 
Total revenue $386,817  $261,607  $776,100  $543,200 
Expenses:            
Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred, net  108,740   91,369   219,813   175,130 
Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses  42,280   32,096   86,405   60,668 
General and administrative expenses  55,028   37,935   101,201   79,314 
Interest expense  924   895   1,776   1,830 
Depreciation expense  1,354   1,117   2,669   2,262 
Amortization expense  30   1,898   99   3,792 
Total expenses $208,356  $165,310  $411,963  $322,996 
Net income before income tax expense  178,461   96,297   364,137   220,204 
Income tax expense  43,611   26,225   89,760   57,629 
Net income $134,850  $70,072  $274,377  $162,575 
Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands)            
Basic  115,408   66,773   119,353   61,715 
Diluted  127,311   125,979   131,944   124,792 
Earnings per share            
Basic $1.17  $1.05  $2.30  $2.63 
Diluted $1.06  $0.56  $2.08  $1.30 
                 


 
Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and par value amounts)
       
  June 30, 2026  December 31, 2025 
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Invested assets:      
Fixed-maturity securities, available-for-sale, at estimated fair value (amortized costs: $834,274 and $580,122, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0 respectively) $832,081  $589,720 
Other investments, net  7,000   4,000 
Total invested assets $839,081  $593,720 
Cash and cash equivalents  1,236,915   1,201,210 
Restricted cash and cash equivalents  793   786 
Restricted cash and cash equivalents - variable interest entity  583,446   480,972 
Accrued interest income  10,409   7,281 
Assumed premiums receivable  9,377   34,290 
Premiums receivable, net of allowance for credit loss of $8,390 and $3,294, respectively  66,404   90,576 
Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses, net of allowance for credit loss: $0 and $0, respectively  19,784   16,183 
Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses, net of allowance for credit loss: $0 and $0, respectively  115,205   146,128 
Prepaid reinsurance premiums  563,616   202,748 
Deferred income tax assets, net  22,406   18,332 
Deferred policy acquisition costs  100,687   93,728 
Property and equipment, net  10,010   11,585 
Right-of-use lease assets, operating  7,625   8,476 
Intangibles, net     99 
Goodwill  2,603   2,603 
Prepaid expenses  9,904   8,932 
Other assets  845   816 
Total assets $3,599,110  $2,918,465 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Liabilities:      
Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $501,020  $439,715 
Unearned premiums  956,331   1,000,611 
Commissions payable  15,197   9,049 
Deferred revenue  90   90 
Reinsurance premiums payable  620,336   160,330 
Long-term debt, net  29,703   33,687 
Interest rate swap liability     62 
Income taxes payable  150,881   93,555 
Advanced premiums  68,822   30,518 
Premium tax liabilities  15,820   5,075 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  27,703   19,768 
Lease liabilities, operating  8,947   9,649 
Other liabilities  9,442   3,115 
Total liabilities $2,404,292  $1,805,224 
Shareholders’ equity:      
Common Stock (par value $0.01, 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 115,568,131 and 123,889,446 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively)  1,156   1,239 
Additional paid-in capital  167,771   351,688 
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes  (1,635)  7,165 
Retained earnings  1,027,526   753,149 
Total shareholders’ equity $1,194,818  $1,113,241 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $3,599,110  $2,918,465 
         


 
Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc.
Supplemental Information
          
  Three Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)		  Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)		  Year Ended December 31, 2025
(in thousands)		 
Revenue 2026  2025  2026  2025  2025
 
Gross premiums written $508,014  $435,384  $922,806  $713,633  $1,795,516 
Policy fees  3,382   2,455   5,972   3,988   8,243 
Total revenue $386,817  $261,607  $776,100  $543,200  $1,155,901 
Net income $134,850  $70,072  $274,377  $162,575  $443,958 
Key Ratios                
Loss ratio  30.2%  37.4%  30.3%  34.3%  21.8%
Policy acquisition expense ratio  11.7%  13.2%  11.9%  11.9%  12.9%
Expense ratio  27.4%  30.0%  26.2%  28.6%  30.3%
Combined ratio  57.6%  67.4%  56.5%  62.9%  52.1%
Return on equity  11.7%  10.0%  23.8%  25.0%  57.4%
                 
  June 30, 2026
(in thousands)		  December 31, 2025
(in thousands)		     
Total Assets $3,599,110
  $2,918,465
     
Shareholders' Equity  1,194,818
   1,113,241
     
Total common shares outstanding  115,568
   123,889
     
                   



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