Mercury Systems to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on August 18, 2026

ANDOVER, Mass., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a global leader in aerospace and defense electronics, will release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal year 2026 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

Management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss Mercury's quarterly financial results, business highlights, and outlook. In addition, Company representatives may answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends, the Company's view on earnings forecasts, and other business and financial matters affecting the Company, the responses to which may contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at ir.mrcy.com/events-presentations. Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page for six months.

Mercury Systems – Innovation that matters®

Mercury Systems is a global leader in aerospace and defense electronics, providing breakthrough capabilities in signal and data processing. With a four-decade legacy of innovation that spans silicon to systems and RF front ends to effectors, Mercury accelerates commercial technology adoption to deliver powerful and secure mission-critical processing solutions to the edge. Mercury is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and has multiple locations worldwide. To learn more, visit mrcy.com. (Nasdaq: MRCY)

CONTACT

Tyler Hojo, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tyler.Hojo@mrcy.com