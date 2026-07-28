Chemed Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Full-Year Guidance Increased Due Mainly to VITAS Outperformance

 | Source: Chemed Corp. Chemed Corp.

CINCINNATI, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemed Corporation (Chemed) (NYSE: CHE), which operates VITAS Healthcare Corporation (VITAS), the nation’s largest providers of end-of-life care, and Roto-Rooter, the nation’s largest commercial and residential plumbing and drain cleaning services provider, reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026, versus the comparable prior-year period.

Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Consolidated operating results:

  • Revenue increased 8.8% to $673.3 million
  • GAAP Diluted Earnings-per-Share (EPS) of $5.13, an increase of 43.7%
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS of $6.06, an increase of 41.9%

VITAS segment operating results:

  • Net Patient Revenue of $443.3 million, an increase of 11.9%
  • Average Daily Census (ADC) of 23,687, an increase of 6.1%
  • Admissions of 19,125, an increase of 9.0%
  • Net Income, excluding certain discrete items, of $61.3 million, an increase of 60.5%
  • Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Medicare Cap, of $80.6 million, an increase of 20.6%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding Medicare Cap, of 18.2%, an increase of 196-basis points

Roto-Rooter segment operating results:

  • Revenue of $229.9 million, an increase of 3.3%
  • Net Income, excluding certain discrete items, of $33.8 million, essentially flat
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $48.5 million, essentially flat
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.1%, a decline of 77-basis points

VITAS

VITAS net revenue was $443.3 million in the second quarter of 2026, which is an increase of 11.9% when compared to the prior-year period. This revenue increase is comprised primarily of a 6.1% increase in days-of-care and a geographically weighted average Medicare reimbursement rate increase of approximately 2.4%. Acuity mix shift negatively impacted revenue growth 115-basis points in the quarter when compared to the prior-year period’s revenue and level-of-care mix. The combination of Medicare Cap and other contra revenue changes positively impacted revenue growth by 455-basis points.

Total VITAS admissions increased 9.0% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025.

In the second quarter of 2026, VITAS accrued $500,000 in Medicare Cap billing limitation. This compares to the Medicare Cap billing limitation recorded in the second quarter of 2025 of $16.4 million. No Medicare Cap billing limitation was recorded in the second quarter of 2026 for the Florida combined program, and none is anticipated for the 2026 fiscal period.

Of VITAS’ 33 Medicare provider numbers, 22 provider numbers have an anticipated full-year Medicare Cap cushion of 10% or greater, seven provider numbers have a cushion between 0% and 10%, and four provider numbers have a Medicare Cap billing limitation totaling $7.0 million.

Average revenue per patient per day in the second quarter of 2026 was $209.98 which is 143-basis points above the prior-year period. Reimbursement for routine home care and high-acuity care averaged $188.62 and $1,152.14, respectively. During the quarter, high-acuity days-of-care were 2.2% of total days of care, a decline of 24-basis points when compared to the prior-year quarter.

The second quarter 2026 gross margin, excluding Medicare Cap, was 23.9%, a 164-basis point increase from the same period of 2025. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $26.1 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $25.1 million in the prior- year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Medicare Cap, totaled $80.6 million in the quarter, an increase of 20.6% when compared to the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter, excluding Medicare Cap, was 18.2%.

Roto-Rooter

Roto-Rooter generated quarterly revenue of $229.9 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 3.3%, when compared to the prior-year quarter.

Roto-Rooter branch commercial revenue in the quarter totaled $56.8 million, an increase of 6.8% from the prior-year period. This aggregate commercial revenue change consisted of plumbing increasing 11.9%, drain cleaning increasing 6.9%, water restoration increasing 3.7% and excavation increasing 2.3%.

Roto-Rooter branch residential revenue in the quarter totaled $159.1 million, an increase of 1.7%, over the prior-year period. This aggregate residential revenue change consisted of excavation increasing 11.1%, plumbing increasing 3.3%, and drain cleaning increasing 1.3%, offset by a decline in water restoration of 6.7%.

In the second quarter of 2026, revenue from independent contractors was $17.1 million which is a decline of 1.9% as compared to the same period of 2025.

Roto-Rooter’s second quarter 2026 gross margin was 50.4%. This compares to the prior-year quarter’s gross margin of 49.0%. Roto-Rooter’s selling, general and administrative expenses were $67.4 million in the quarter, which is an increase of 11.3% compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2026 totaled $48.5 million, essentially flat when compared to the second quarter of 2025. The Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was 21.1% which represents a 77-basis point decline from the second quarter of 2025.

Chemed Consolidated

As of June 30, 2026, Chemed had total cash and cash equivalents of $40.2 million and $140.0 million in long-term debt.

In April 2026, Chemed entered into a new five-year $450 million Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Credit Agreement). This Credit Agreement consists of a $450 million revolving line of credit and a $250 million expansion feature. The interest rate on this Credit Agreement has a floating rate that is currently SOFR plus 100-basis points. There is approximately $262.7 million undrawn borrowing capacity under the Credit Agreement after excluding $47.3 million for Letters of Credit.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 210,000 shares of Chemed stock for $89.8 million which equates to a cost per share of $427.81. Over the trailing 12-months, the Company has repurchased 1,517,500 shares of Chemed stock at an average price of $423.63 per share. This equates to a reduction in outstanding Chemed shares of approximately 10.5% over that period. As of June 30, 2026, there was approximately $139.8 million of remaining share repurchase authorization under its plan.

Guidance Update

Although, historically, we do not give quarterly updates, our guidance was revised in conjunction with the first quarter 2026 earnings release due to the materially improved performance of VITAS, coupled with the level of share repurchases. We have updated the guidance again mainly to continue our normal, historical cadence of updating expectations at the mid-year earnings release. Barring any unusual developments, updating guidance once per year in conjunction with our second quarter press release is our on-going expectation. Further operational detail will be provided during the investor conference call.

VITAS’ initiatives to return to a normal growth pattern after managing the 2025 Medicare Cap issue progressed more quickly than originally anticipated and continue to provide higher than expected growth in the business. The following shows the updated key guidance metrics compared to the guidance metrics provided in the first quarter 2026 earnings release:

  Revised Range
  Range Q1 Release
ADC growth 5.75% - 6.25% 4.5% - 5.5%
     
Revenue growth, excluding Medicare Cap 8.25% - 9.25% 6.5% - 7.5%
     
Medicare Cap billing limitation (full year) $7,000 $9,500
     
EBITDA margin, excluding Medicare Cap 19.0% - 19.5% 18.0% - 18.5%


Roto-Rooter performed in-line with our expectations and therefore, full year guidance for the segment remains unchanged. Full year anticipated revenue growth is 3.0% to 3.5%. Estimated adjusted EBITDA margin is 21.5% to 22.5%.

Based on the above, full-year 2026 earnings per diluted share, excluding non-cash expenses for stock options, tax benefits from stock option exercises, costs related to litigation and other discrete items, are estimated to be in the range of $25.00 to $25.75. This compares to the guidance given in conjunction with the first quarter of 2026 press release of $24.00 to $24.75 per diluted share. The mid-point of the revised guidance represents a 17.8% increase from 2025 adjusted earnings per diluted share of $21.55. The revised guidance assumes an effective corporate tax rate on adjusted earnings of 24.5% and a diluted share count of 13.5 million shares.  

Conference Call

As previously disclosed, Chemed will host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m., ET, on Wednesday July 29, 2026, to discuss the company's quarterly results and to provide an update on its business. Participants may access a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of Chemed’s website, Investor Relations Home | Chemed Corporation or the hosting website https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u8u2qjst.

Participants may also register via teleconference at:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI55b09312fbd04f76b526dfcc5f7e174e.

Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. All participants are instructed to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's conclusion. You may access the replay via webcast through the investor relations section of Chemed’s website.

Chemed operates in the healthcare field through its VITAS Healthcare Corporation subsidiary. VITAS provides daily hospice services to patients with severe, life-limiting illnesses. This type of care is focused on making the terminally ill patient's final days as comfortable and pain-free as possible.

Chemed operates in the residential and commercial plumbing and drain cleaning industry under the brand name Roto-Rooter. Roto-Rooter provides plumbing, drain cleaning, and water cleanup services through company-owned branches, independent contractors and franchisees in the United States and Canada. Roto-Rooter also has licensed master franchisees in the republics of Indonesia and Singapore, and the Philippines.

This press release contains information about Chemed’s EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Diluted EPS, which are not measures derived in accordance with GAAP and which exclude components that are important to understanding Chemed’s financial performance. In reporting its operating results, Chemed provides EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS measures to help investors and others evaluate the Company’s operating results, compare its operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and evaluate its ability to meet its future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Chemed’s management similarly uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Diluted EPS to assist it in evaluating the performance of the Company across fiscal periods and in assessing how its performance compares to its peer companies. These measures also help Chemed’s management to estimate the resources required to meet Chemed’s future financial obligations and expenditures. Chemed’s EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We calculated Adjusted EBITDA Margin by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by service revenue and sales. A reconciliation of Chemed’s net income to its EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS is presented in the tables following the text of this press release.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995 REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Statements in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods and are based upon assumptions subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors, including, but not limited to, the impact of laws and regulations on Chemed’s operations, including Medicare Cap and Medicare reimbursement rates, Chemed’s estimates of the effect of Medicare Cap on VITAS’ revenues and future prospects, Chemed’s expectations regarding VITAS’ patient mix and Chemed’s expectations regarding demand for Roto-Rooter’s services.

Because forward looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Chemed’s control. Chemed’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements included in this press release, including as a result of the risks described above and those described in the Chemed’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in its Quarterly Reports filed in 2026. Any forward-looking statement made by Chemed in this press release is based only on information currently available to Chemed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Chemed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

CONTACT:
Michael D. Witzeman
(513) 762-6714

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
Service revenues and sales $673,251  $618,798  $1,330,764   1,265,741 
Cost of services provided and goods sold  451,780   434,105   893,529   864,635 
Selling, general and administrative expenses (aa)  115,203   100,323   229,524   205,910 
Depreciation  14,267   13,689   28,570   27,134 
Amortization  2,719   2,571   5,289   5,143 
Other operating expense  78   26   70   77 
Total costs and expenses  584,047   550,714   1,156,982   1,102,899 
Income from operations  89,204   68,084   173,782   162,842 
Interest expense  (1,789)  (443)  (2,301)  (772)
Other income--net (bb)  3,914   3,474   8,688   4,719 
Income before income taxes  91,329   71,115   180,169   166,789 
Income taxes  (23,626)  (18,622)  (46,164)  (42,539)
Net income $67,703  $52,493  $134,005  $124,250 
Earnings Per Share            
Net income $5.14  $3.60  $9.98  $8.51 
Average number of shares outstanding  13,174   14,591   13,423   14,606 
Diluted Earnings Per Share            
Net income $5.13  $3.57  $9.97  $8.43 
Average number of shares outstanding  13,199   14,703   13,442   14,733 
             
(aa)    Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses comprise (in thousands):
             
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
SG&A expenses before long-term incentive compensation            
and the impact of market value adjustments related to            
deferred compensation plans $109,256  $98,552  $218,187  $202,312 
Market value adjustments related to deferred            
 compensation trusts  3,699   918   7,584   88 
Long-term incentive compensation  2,248   853   3,753   3,510 
Total SG&A expenses $115,203  $100,323  $229,524  $205,910 
             
(bb)    Other income--net comprises (in thousands):      
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
             
Market value adjustments related to deferred            
compensation trusts $3,699  $918  $7,584  $88 
Interest income  214   2,555   1,104   4,631 
Other  1   1   -   - 
Total other income--net $3,914  $3,474  $8,688  $4,719 
             



CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited)
       
  June 30,
  2026
 2025
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $40,222  $249,904 
Accounts receivable less allowances  188,634   184,880 
Inventories  7,630   9,148 
Prepaid income taxes  17,646   14,239 
Prepaid expenses  37,103   33,206 
Total current assets  291,235   491,377 
Investments of deferred compensation plans held in trust  148,153   129,560 
Properties and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation  208,499   202,281 
Lease right of use asset  142,535   131,948 
Identifiable intangible assets less accumulated amortization  78,601   87,360 
Goodwill  699,398   666,996 
Other assets  11,164   8,325 
Total Assets $1,579,585  $1,717,847 
Liabilities      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $84,713  $50,864 
Accrued insurance  72,455   66,888 
Accrued compensation  63,794   54,688 
Short-term lease liability  41,277   43,700 
Other current liabilities  57,607   47,746 
Total current liabilities  319,846   263,886 
Deferred income taxes  15,050   12,703 
Deferred compensation liabilities  146,986   127,699 
Long-term debt  140,000   - 
Long-term lease liability  113,516   101,861 
Other liabilities  13,677   13,213 
Total Liabilities  749,075   519,362 
Stockholders' Equity      
Capital stock  37,613   37,593 
Paid-in capital  1,617,125   1,576,165 
Retained earnings  3,073,331   2,831,540 
Treasury stock, at cost  (3,900,000)  (3,249,115)
Deferred compensation payable in Company stock  2,441   2,302 
Total Stockholders' Equity  830,510   1,198,485 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $1,579,585  $1,717,847 
       



CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)(unaudited)
       
  For the Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026
 2025
Cash Flows from Operating Activities      
Net income $134,005  $124,250 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided      
by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  33,859   32,277 
Stock option expense  18,302   18,307 
Benefit for deferred income taxes  (4,262)  (13,243)
Noncash long-term incentive compensation  3,633   3,273 
Noncash directors' compensation  1,191   1,123 
Legal settlements  548   - 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  163   160 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding      
amounts acquired in business combinations:      
Increase in accounts receivable  (6,716)  (13,466)
Increase in inventories  (87)  (955)
Increase in prepaid expenses  (10,285)  (7,232)
Increase/(decrease) in accounts payable and      
other current liabilities  9,174   (12,449)
Change in current income taxes  (8,985)  (10,764)
Net change in lease assets and liabilities  292   (72)
(Increase)/decrease in other assets  (9,489)  48,426 
Increase in other liabilities  11,191   1,521 
Other sources  498   194 
Net cash provided by operating activities  173,032   171,350 
Cash Flows from Investing Activities      
Business combinations, net of cash acquired  (33,540)  (225)
Capital expenditures  (32,639)  (29,088)
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets  422   480 
Other uses  (270)  (322)
Net cash used by investing activities  (66,027)  (29,155)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities      
Proceeds from revolving line of credit  491,480   - 
Payments on revolving line of credit  (351,480)  - 
Purchases of treasury stock  (287,521)  (76,168)
Change in cash overdrafts payable  23,305   309 
Dividends paid  (16,049)  (14,542)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  2,731   27,152 
Capital stock surrendered to pay taxes on stock-based compensation  (1,482)  (8,484)
Debt issuance costs  (1,349)  - 
Other (uses)/sources  (933)  1,092 
Net cash used by financing activities  (141,298)  (70,641)
(Decrease)/increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents  (34,293)  71,554 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year  74,515   178,350 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $40,222  $249,904 
       



CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026 AND 2025
(in thousands)(unaudited)
        Chemed
  VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
2026 (a)            
Service revenues and sales $443,341  $229,910  $-  $673,251 
Cost of services provided and goods sold  337,691   114,089   -   451,780 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  26,105   67,373   21,725   115,203 
Depreciation  5,781   8,474   12   14,267 
Amortization  27   2,692   -   2,719 
Other operating expense  28   50   -   78 
Total costs and expenses  369,632   192,678   21,737   584,047 
Income/(loss) from operations  73,709   37,232   (21,737)  89,204 
Interest expense  (54)  (185)  (1,550)  (1,789)
Intercompany interest income/(expense)  6,480   4,575   (11,055)  - 
Other income—net  66   10   3,838   3,914 
Income/(loss) before income taxes  80,201   41,632   (30,504)  91,329 
Income taxes  (19,290)  (9,719)  5,383   (23,626)
Net income/(loss) $60,911  $31,913  $(25,121) $67,703 
             
2025 (b)            
Service revenues and sales $396,201  $222,597  $-  $618,798 
Cost of services provided and goods sold  320,644   113,461   -   434,105 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  25,085   60,536   14,702   100,323 
Depreciation  5,314   8,363   12   13,689 
Amortization  26   2,545   -   2,571 
Other operating expense/(income)  55   (29)  -   26 
Total costs and expenses  351,124   184,876   14,714   550,714 
Income/(loss) from operations  45,077   37,721   (14,714)  68,084 
Interest expense  (47)  (129)  (267)  (443)
Intercompany interest income/(expense)  5,454   3,970   (9,424)  - 
Other income—net  61   23   3,390   3,474 
Income/(loss) before income taxes  50,545   41,585   (21,015)  71,115 
Income taxes  (12,326)  (9,671)  3,375   (18,622)
Net income/(loss) $38,219  $31,914  $(17,640) $52,493 
             
             
The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.
             
CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026 AND 2025
(in thousands)(unaudited)
          
        Chemed
  VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
2026 (a)            
Service revenues and sales $863,358  $467,406  $-  $1,330,764 
Cost of services provided and goods sold  663,157   230,372   -   893,529 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  52,213   135,302   42,009   229,524 
Depreciation  11,693   16,853   24   28,570 
Amortization  53   5,236   -   5,289 
Other operating expense/(income)  80   (9)  (1)  70 
Total costs and expenses  727,196   387,754   42,032   1,156,982 
Income/(loss) from operations  136,162   79,652   (42,032)  173,782 
Interest expense  (104)  (321)  (1,876)  (2,301)
Intercompany interest income/(expense)  12,717   9,088   (21,805)  - 
Other income—net  161   25   8,502   8,688 
Income/(loss) before income taxes  148,936   88,444   (57,211)  180,169 
Income taxes  (35,818)  (20,747)  10,401   (46,164)
Net income/(loss) $113,118  $67,697  $(46,810) $134,005 
             
2025 (b)            
Service revenues and sales $803,600  $462,141  $-  $1,265,741 
Cost of services provided and goods sold  633,451   231,184   -   864,635 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  51,624   123,184   31,102   205,910 
Depreciation  10,509   16,601   24   27,134 
Amortization  52   5,091   -   5,143 
Other operating expense/(income)  119   (42)  -   77 
Total costs and expenses  695,755   376,018   31,126   1,102,899 
Income/(loss) from operations  107,845   86,123   (31,126)  162,842 
Interest expense  (95)  (261)  (416)  (772)
Intercompany interest income/(expense)  10,750   7,900   (18,650)  - 
Other income—net  110   32   4,577   4,719 
Income/(loss) before income taxes  118,610   93,794   (45,615)  166,789 
Income taxes  (30,361)  (21,936)  9,758   (42,539)
Net income/(loss) $88,249  $71,858  $(35,857) $124,250 
             
             
The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.
             



             
CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATING SUMMARIES OF EBITDA
FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026 AND 2025
(in thousands)(unaudited)
        Chemed
  VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
2026            
Net income/(loss) $60,911  $31,913  $(25,121) $67,703 
Add/(deduct):            
Interest expense  54   185   1,550   1,789 
Income taxes  19,290   9,719   (5,383)  23,626 
Depreciation  5,781   8,474   12   14,267 
Amortization  27   2,692   -   2,719 
EBITDA  86,063   52,983   (28,942)  110,104 
Add/(deduct):            
Intercompany interest expense/(income)  (6,480)  (4,575)  11,055   - 
Interest income  (66)  (10)  (138)  (214)
Stock option expense  -   -   9,052   9,052 
Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   2,248   2,248 
Legal settlements  548   -   -   548 
Acquisition expense  8   60   -   68 
Adjusted EBITDA $80,073  $48,458  $(6,725) $121,806 
             
2025            
Net income/(loss) $38,219  $31,914  $(17,640) $52,493 
Add/(deduct):            
Interest expense  47   129   267   443 
Income taxes  12,326   9,671   (3,375)  18,622 
Depreciation  5,314   8,363   12   13,689 
Amortization  26   2,545   -   2,571 
EBITDA  55,932   52,622   (20,736)  87,818 
Add/(deduct):            
Intercompany interest expense/(income)  (5,454)  (3,970)  9,424   - 
Interest income  (61)  (23)  (2,472)  (2,556)
Stock option expense  -   -   9,216   9,216 
Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   853   853 
Adjusted EBITDA $50,417  $48,629  $(3,715) $95,331 
             
The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.
             
CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATING SUMMARIES OF EBITDA
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026 AND 2025
(in thousands)(unaudited)
           Chemed
  VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
2026            
Net income/(loss) $113,118  $67,697  $(46,810) $134,005 
Add/(deduct):            
Interest expense  104   321   1,876   2,301 
Income taxes  35,818   20,747   (10,401)  46,164 
Depreciation  11,693   16,853   24   28,570 
Amortization  53   5,236   -   5,289 
EBITDA  160,786   110,854   (55,311)  216,329 
Add/(deduct):            
Intercompany interest expense/(income)  (12,717)  (9,088)  21,805   - 
Interest income  (162)  (25)  (917)  (1,104)
Stock option expense  -   -   18,302   18,302 
Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   3,753   3,753 
Legal settlements  548   -   -   548 
Acquisition expense  8   226   -   234 
Adjusted EBITDA $148,463  $101,967  $(12,368) $238,062 
2025            
Net income/(loss) $88,249  $71,858  $(35,857) $124,250 
Add/(deduct):            
Interest expense  95   261   416   772 
Income taxes  30,361   21,936   (9,758)  42,539 
Depreciation  10,509   16,601   24   27,134 
Amortization  52   5,091   -   5,143 
EBITDA  129,266   115,747   (45,175)  199,838 
Add/(deduct):            
Intercompany interest expense/(income)  (10,750)  (7,900)  18,650   - 
Interest income  (110)  (33)  (4,489)  (4,632)
Stock option expense  -   -   18,307   18,307 
Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   3,510   3,510 
Adjusted EBITDA $118,406  $107,814  $(9,197) $217,023 
             
The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.
             



CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited)
             
     
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
Net income as reported $67,703  $52,493  $134,005  $124,250 
Add/(deduct) pre-tax cost of:            
Stock option expense  9,052   9,216   18,302   18,307 
Amortization of reacquired franchise rights  2,352   2,352   4,704   4,704 
Long-term incentive compensation  2,248   853   3,753   3,510 
Legal settlements  548   -   548   - 
Acquisition expense  68   -   234   - 
Add/(deduct) tax impacts:            
Tax impact of the above pre-tax adjustments (1)  (2,377)  (2,143)  (4,626)  (4,462)
Excess tax expenses/(benefits) on stock compensation  445   (50)  501   (513)
Adjusted net income $80,039  $62,721  $157,421  $145,796 
             
Diluted Earnings Per Share As Reported            
Net income $5.13  $3.57  $9.97  $8.43 
Average number of shares outstanding  13,199   14,703   13,442   14,733 
             
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share            
Adjusted net income $6.06  $4.27  $11.71  $9.90 
Average number of shares outstanding  13,199   14,703   13,442   14,733 
             
(1) The tax impact of pre-tax adjustments was calculated using the effective tax rate of the operating unit for which each adjustment is associated.
             
The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.
             



CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
OPERATING STATISTICS FOR VITAS SEGMENT
(unaudited)
 Three Months Ended June 30,  For the Six Months Ended June 30,
OPERATING STATISTICS2026
 2025
  2026
 2025
Net revenue ($000) (c)            
Homecare$391,348  $358,042   $762,438  $709,608 
Inpatient 35,673   33,023    71,599   67,045 
Continuous care 19,396   23,640    37,530   48,276 
Other 6,206   5,747    11,783   11,092 
Subtotal$452,623  $420,452   $883,350  $836,021 
Room and board, net (3,938)  (3,892)   (7,196)  (7,417)
Contractual allowances (4,844)  (3,984)   (9,921)  (6,304)
Medicare cap allowance (500)  (16,375)   (2,875)  (18,700)
Net Revenue$443,341  $396,201   $863,358  $803,600 
Net revenue as a percent of total before Medicare cap allowance            
Homecare 86.5%  85.2%   86.4%  84.9%
Inpatient 7.9   7.9    8.1   8.0 
Continuous care 4.3   5.6    4.2   5.8 
Other 1.3   1.3    1.3   1.3 
Subtotal 100.0   100.0    100.0   100.0 
Room and board, net (0.9)  (0.9)   (0.9)  (0.9)
Contractual allowances (1.1)  (0.9)   (1.1)  (0.8)
Medicare cap allowance (0.1)  (3.9)   (0.3)  (2.2)
Net Revenue 97.9%  94.3%   97.7%  96.1%
Days of care            
Homecare 1,792,360   1,662,455    3,483,979   3,295,024 
Nursing home 303,053   307,158    597,871   614,266 
Respite 12,307   11,440    23,182   21,435 
Subtotal routine homecare and respite 2,107,720   1,981,053    4,105,032   3,930,725 
Inpatient 29,703   28,213    60,177   57,917 
Continuous care 18,094   21,647    35,382   44,267 
Total 2,155,517   2,030,913    4,200,591   4,032,909 
             
Number of days in relevant time period 91   91    181   181 
Average daily census ("ADC") (days)            
Homecare 19,697   18,269    19,249   18,205 
Nursing home 3,330   3,375    3,303   3,394 
Respite 135   126    128   118 
Subtotal routine homecare and respite 23,162   21,770    22,680   21,717 
Inpatient 326   310    333   320 
Continuous care 199   238    195   244 
Total 23,687   22,318    23,208   22,281 
             
Total Admissions 19,125   17,545    38,519   35,684 
Total Discharges 18,167   17,845    36,704   35,583 
Average length of stay (days) 101.2   137.1    101.9   127.9 
Median length of stay (days) 16.0   20.0    15.0   18.0 
             
ADC by major diagnosis            
Cerebro 44.2%  44.4%   44.4%  44.6%
Neurological 11.1   12.1    11.2   12.2 
Cancer 9.5   9.7    9.5   9.6 
Cardio 16.6   16.2    16.5   16.1 
Respiratory 8.0   7.5    7.8   7.3 
Other 10.6   10.1    10.6   10.2 
Total 100.0%  100.0%   100.0%  100.0%
Admissions by major diagnosis            
Cerebro 27.3%  26.7%   27.1%  27.6%
Neurological 7.1   7.2    7.0   6.8 
Cancer 24.7   26.6    24.1   25.6 
Cardio 15.2   14.9    15.5   15.0 
Respiratory 11.8   10.7    12.1   11.1 
Other 13.9   13.9    14.2   13.9 
Total 100.0%  100.0%   100.0%  100.0%
             
Estimated uncollectible accounts as a percent of revenues 0.7%  1.0%   1.1%  0.8%
             
Accounts receivable --            
Days of revenue outstanding-excluding unapplied Medicare payments39.7   37.5    n.a.  n.a.
Days of revenue outstanding-including unapplied Medicare payments26.9   26.9    n.a.  n.a.
             


CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
FOOTNOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026 AND 2025
(unaudited)
              
(a)Included in the results of operations for 2026 are the following significant credits/(charges) which may not be indicative of ongoing operations
 (in thousands):            
   Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
   VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
              
 Stock option expense $-  $-  $(9,052) $(9,052)
 Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements  -   (2,352)  -   (2,352)
 Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   (2,248)  (2,248)
 Legal settlements  (548)  -   -   (548)
 Acquisition expense  (8)  (60)  -   (68)
 Pretax impact on earnings  (556)  (2,412)  (11,300)  (14,268)
 Excess tax expenses on stock compensation  -   -   (445)  (445)
 Income tax benefit on the above  135   562   1,680   2,377 
 After-tax impact on earnings $(421) $(1,850) $(10,065) $(12,336)
              
   Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
   VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
              
 Stock option expense $-  $-  $(18,302) $(18,302)
 Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements  -   (4,704)  -   (4,704)
 Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   (3,753)  (3,753)
 Legal settlements  (548)  -   -   (548)
 Acquisition expense  (8)  (226)  -   (234)
 Pretax impact on earnings  (556)  (4,930)  (22,055)  (27,541)
 Excess tax expenses on stock compensation  -   -   (501)  (501)
 Income tax benefit on the above  135   1,149   3,342   4,626 
 After-tax impact on earnings $(421) $(3,781) $(19,214) $(23,416)
              
(b)Included in the results of operations for 2025 are the following significant credits/(charges) which may not be indicative of ongoing operations
 (in thousands):            
   Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
   VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
              
 Stock option expense $-  $-  $(9,216) $(9,216)
 Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements  -   (2,352)  -   (2,352)
 Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   (853)  (853)
 Pretax impact on earnings  -   (2,352)  (10,069)  (12,421)
 Excess tax benefits on stock compensation  -   -   50   50 
 Income tax benefit on the above  -   546   1,597   2,143 
 After-tax impact on earnings $-  $(1,806) $(8,422) $(10,228)
              
   Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
   VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
              
 Stock option expense $-  $-  $(18,307) $(18,307)
 Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements  -   (4,704)  -   (4,704)
 Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   (3,510)  (3,510)
 Pretax impact on earnings  -   (4,704)  (21,817)  (26,521)
 Excess tax benefits on stock compensation  -   -   513   513 
 Income tax benefit on the above  -   1,091   3,371   4,462 
 After-tax impact on earnings $-  $(3,613) $(17,933) $(21,546)
              
              
(c)VITAS has 13 large (greater than 450 ADC), 24 medium (greater than 200 but less than 450 ADC) and 23 small (less than 200 ADC) hospice programs. Of Vitas' 33 Medicare provider numbers, for the current cap year, 22 provider numbers have a Medicare cap cushion of greater than 10%, seven provider numbers have a Medicare cap cushion between 0% and 10%, and four provider numbers have a Medicare cap liability.
  




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